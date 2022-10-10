To save California coasts, scientists turn to the humble oyster

Scientists hope that reef balls like this one, in waters off Chula Vista, California, will eventually help protect the coast from erosion exacerbated by climate change.



No pearls grow on the oyster reefs in San Diego Bay, but scientists hope they will yield an even more valuable treasure: protection against coastal erosion caused by rising sea levels.

Thousands of the tiny mollusks have started growing on the artificial reefs dropped into the bay as part of a plan to limit damage in southern California.

“We’re looking at lots of different ways to combat sea level rise, and these reef balls are one of the tools in our toolbox to do that,” Eileen Maher, director of environmental conservation at the Port of San Diego, told AFP.

The port implanted 360 structures last December, along a peninsula wedged between the salt marshes of Southern California and the Coronado Peninsula — home to the naval airbase that inspired “Top Gun.”

These hemispheres weigh 300 pounds (135 kilograms) and look like huge thimbles.

They are made from a mixture of cement, sand and crushed oyster shells – a crucial ingredient that attracts live oysters to make them their home.

After 10 months in the water, the reefs are covered in a greenish silt, which hides thousands of still microscopic oysters, Maher says.

Ultimately, the dozens of scientists working on this pilot project hope to see the formation of real oyster reefs, which they believe will have a real impact on their local environment.

Miniature filters

The reefs are much more than a natural bulwark against tidal erosion; their bivalve inhabitants are all miniature filtration plants essential to the marine ecosystem.

That’s because to capture the nutrients an oyster needs to survive, each oyster filters about 190 liters of water each day, Maher said.

“They help remove that turbidity from the water and help clean the water, which will bring additional benefits to seagrass, the submerged aquatic vegetation,” she said.

“The more seagrass there is in the bay, the less chance there is of shoreline eroding, because it helps — any plant will help keep shorelines from eroding.”

And like the oysters, these long-fibered seagrass beds will also provide a vital food source for the 80 species of fish and 300 species of birds that make their home in the area.

Flooding and Erosion

According to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) study released early this year, sea levels around California are expected to rise 20 centimeters (eight inches) by 2050.

This would dramatically increase the frequency of flooding on the west coast, which will also become more frequent due to storms and heavy rainfall exacerbated by human-induced climate change.

And rising seas will exacerbate the erosion threatening California’s coastline.

Around San Diego, this future is already clear.

To the south, the streets of Imperial Beach are regularly flooded at high tide. An hour’s drive north, the railroad that carries the “Pacific Surfliner” has just closed at San Clemente, where the rocks supporting it are sinking due to erosion.

In this context, “We need to make sure we’re resilient,” said Jason Giffen, vice president of planning and environment for the Port of San Diego.

The $1.3 million oyster reef project is being evaluated over a five-year period. Similar schemes have been set up in San Francisco and New York.

The oyster barriers only work in shallow water areas, Giffen said.

Elsewhere, the port is investigating other solutions.

In the northern part of the bay small hollow fortifications are attached to the piers.

Not only do they provide stability, but they also provide shelter for algae, fish and crustaceans, thus contributing to the enhancement of biodiversity.

Currently, about 70 percent of the shoreline around San Diego Bay has some type of man-made rock protection.

“We can see if we can replace that infrastructure in the long run with something that is more biologically and ecologically sensitive and would actually add value in terms of environmental quality,” Giffen said.

