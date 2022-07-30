To Kill A Mockingbird producer Scott Rudin AXES play despite it bringing in $2 million-a-week

Disgraced Broadway producer Scott Rudin shocked the cast and crew of the hit To Kill a Mockingbird by announcing that the show would not be returning to Broadway, despite bringing in $2 million a week in ticket sales.

Rudin owns the rights to the stage version of Harper Lee’s iconic novel, which has been a hit since its stage adaptation by writer Aaron Sorkin in 2018.

Showbiz411’s Roger Friedman was the first to report on the development, citing a source who said Rudin “never left.”

Rudin has faced numerous allegations of bullying and accused of assaulting people off the scenes of his productions. There had been ‘long negotiations to transfer production to other producers’.

Those negotiations have apparently failed. Rudin officially stepped down from an active role on the show in 2021 in response to the allegations. He also resigned from the Broadway League. The producer also stepped out of numerous film projects, but has now exercised his control over the play to which he retains the rights.

Among those expressing surprise and outrage at Rudin’s decision was comedian Al Getler who tweeted: “It’s shocking to think that the short-sighted Scott Rudin thinks he can own this iconic work to the point that it’s on Broadway is cancelled.

“He’s clearly a man with an ego who thinks he knows best. I think Sorkin knows success. Sad man Rudin.’

Producer Scott Rudin, pictured in 2016, said he canceled ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ because he didn’t believe it would be financially successful over the winter

Writer Aaron Sorkin, pictured in March this year, told Vanity Fair in an interview that Rudin “got what he deserves” after his ban.

Portrayal: The Newsroom actor Jeff Daniels portrayed Atticus Finch on the show during its original run and again in the fall

After his resignation, Sorkin told: Vanity Fair in an interview that Rudin “got what he deserved” after his banishment.

The creator of ‘The West Wing’ added: ‘He’s laying flat on the mat now and I don’t know how it helps me to stand on his torso and jump up and down.’

News of the show’s cancellation came Thursday in an email from the Sorkin and the play’s director, Bartlett Sher.

The email read: “At the last minute, Scott re-entered himself as a producer and for reasons that, frankly, are incomprehensible to both of us, he has stopped the play from reopening,” he reports. the New York Times.

The couple said they were “heartbroken” by the news.

Rudin apparently told Sorkin and Sheer that he had no “confidence in the climate for plays next winter” and that he “did not believe that Remount of Mockingbird would have been competitive in the market.”

In June 2021, Vulture reported citing sources that Rudin was “planing a comeback” in show business. Rudin is pictured at the 2003 Golden Globes

He also said: ‘It’s too risky and the downside is too big. I’m sorry you’re disappointed. It’s the right decision. I’m sorry you’re disappointed. It’s the right decision for the longevity of the show.”

The campaign group Fair Wage on Stage tweeted: ‘Scott Rudin has resigned from the Broadway League. He CANNOT be the producer of a Broadway show. If he ever claims to act as such, it means that another member of the League is covering him up.”

In June 2021, Vulture reported citing sources that Rudin was “planing a comeback” in show business.

One of the most infamous accusations against Rudin is constantly referring to people as a ‘f***ing waste of skin’.

The cast of “To Kill A Mockingbird” bows after the premiere of To Kill a Mocking Bird held at the Shubert Theater on December 13, 2018 in New York City

A former executive who worked alongside Rudin told Esquire that the producer would similarly lose his temper “if you give him the wrong flavor of FrozFruit or screw up a $100 million deal.”

A former director who worked alongside Rudin said: Esquire that the producer would similarly lose his temper “if you give him the wrong flavor of FrozFruit or screw up a $100 million deal.”

In his now infamous Vanity Fair interview, Rudin insisted he was unaware of Rudin’s abusive behavior on the set of To Kill a Mockingbird, citing his previous experiences with the producer and stories of his behavior that “could be scenes from The Devil Wears Prada.”

“I have my own experience with Scott, and it’s a higher class of bullying, but I get it.

“The stories I’d heard over the past twelve years were the sort of thing that – they could be scenes from The Devil Wears Prada, there was no violence. There’s nothing physical at all in the stories I’ve heard.”

Sorkin worked with Rudin several times over the years, including on films like “The Social Network” and his HBO series “The Newsroom.” He said it was “painful” to read the allegations in the news and that he feels guilty for some of the abuse because they took place on projects that Sorkin was most likely involved in.

But he declined to go into detail about his own negative experiences working with Rudin, saying that he didn’t want to kick him while he was down and that if he had been aware of his Rudin’s alleged behavior on set, he would he action.

“You’ll see people say, ‘Everybody knew, everybody knew.’ And that’s ridiculous. Everyone didn’t know. I certainly didn’t know, and I don’t know anyone who did,” he said.

“First of all, I have my own experience with Scott, and it’s a higher class of bullying, but I get it. The stories I’d heard over the past 12 years were things like that – they could be scenes from The Devil Wears Prada, there was no violence. There’s nothing physical at all in the stories I’ve heard.”

“If I’d known, there’s no chance I would have tolerated it, there’s no chance Bart Sher would have tolerated it, Jeff Daniels would have tolerated it. So we didn’t know. And once we did, we did something about it.”

Director Sheer hasn’t been that vocal in condemning Rudin. In an interview in April 2019 with playbill.com, Sheer called Rudin “the best producer on Broadway.”

When asked in a 2021 interview with Variety while promoting his HBO film “Oslo” about the allegations, Sheer said, “I’d rather not talk about that. It’s a bit secondary to all of this. It’s a pity, it was horrible and horrible, but that’s all.’

The show has been dark since January 16, which was thought to be a temporary hiatus as the Covid-19 omicron hit the Big Apple.

Robbed of a role: As Good as It Gets actor Greg Kinnear would take the role when the show reopened

At the time, the show’s original star, Jeff Daniels, had been replaced by Greg Kinnear.

It was set to reopen at the Music Box Theater on November 2. The show was previously staged at the Shubert Theater.

The show started in 2018 and was an instant hit, eventually expanding into a touring production and opening in London’s West End.

In 2018, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ brought in $2 million a week in ticket sales, earning back the original investment shortly after opening.

A year after its debut, the show was nominated for nine Tony Awards.

Despite the closure of the show in New York, the other adjustments will continue.