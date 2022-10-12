To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – As she prepared for a Saturday morning parade through the west side of this burgeoning city, Democratic congressional candidate Hillary Scholten warned her staff that the area has traditionally been very conservative and that they should brace themselves for possible booing.

But the crowd lining Fulton Street to mark the region’s Polish pride was friendly. Only one man roared what sounded to his ears like “Go to hell, Hillary!” as she passed. But he also grinned and later gave a thumbs up.

He’d even cried, “Give them hell, Hillary!”

It’s been 32 years since a Democrat won the House seat where Scholten takes on the Republican John Gibbs. But its largest city, Grand Rapids, has been steadily turning blue lately, and redrawn congressional maps have converted it from a district that Donald Trump supported as president in 2020 to one that Joe Biden would have worn instead.

It is one of 14 nationwide seats in the US House held by Republicans but which Biden would have won under new maps.

As Democrats brace for mid-term defeats that their narrow, five-seat control of the houseA chance to limit the damage may lie in flipping Republican seats that voted for Biden to cushion the effect of losses elsewhere in the country.

Scholten, a former Justice Department attorney and Christian Reform Church deacon, lost the seat to Republican Representative Peter Meijer in 2020. But Meijer was defeated in his Michigan GOP primary this year by Trump-backed challenger Gibbs, a former software engineer who falsely claims that the 2020 presidential election has been stolen.

Trying to become the first Democratic woman to be elected to the House from western Michigan, Scholten isn’t counting on more favorable frontiers to get her there, noting that it’s “hard for people to believe in what they’ve never seen before.” have seen, and we feel that every day.”

But even Gibbs admits the new maps are getting Democrats excited.

“In a year where they are expected to have a very rough time in the meantime,” he said, “for them, a pickup is something that makes them salivate.”

The list of GOP-administered Biden districts includes three seats in Los Angeles and one in California’s Central Valley. Others include the territory of Republican Representatives Don Bacon in Omaha, Nebraska, and Steve Chabot in Cincinnati. Pennsylvania Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents the moderate battlefield of Bucks County, north of Philadelphia, faces a similar test. On the other side are a dozen districts that voted for Trump but are Democrat-owned. Pensions and reclassification mean that many no longer have incumbents.

Still, Democrats see a lot in their efforts to flip the seats won by Biden. When House Majority leader Steny Hoyer recently predicted his party would hold the chamber, he mentioned such territory in California and Illinois, as well as the Bacon and Chabot districts, and the Grand Rapids race.

Not every incumbent sweats toss-up races. Chabot says that during his 26 years running for reelection in Southwest Ohio, he “certainly had more challenging races than anyone else in the House.” But while competing for potential crossover voters, Chabot puts no emphasis on Trump.

“I agree with most of his policies, but I’m working on my own record,” Chabot said. “People can form their own opinion.”

Gibbs says that despite Trump’s approval, he is building attraction among independents and swing voters. He recalled a man approaching him in the lakeside town of Muskegon, northwest of Grand Rapids, and saying, “I voted for you. I am a Democrat. Is that good?”

“This race isn’t so much about Democrat versus Republican. It’s crazier than usual,” Gibbs said, pointing to the high gas and food prices and “what they’re trying to do to kids in school,” with modern curricula and inappropriate material in campus libraries being particularly bizarre.

But following Trump’s lead, Gibbs left open the possibility that he could object to the results of his own election next month.

“If it’s fair and everything goes well, I accept whatever the result is,” he said. But when asked if he could define honestly, Gibbs replied, “Not at the moment.”

“We just have to kind of see how it goes,” he said.

A victory from Scholten would confirm this political transformation of the area from red to blue. The rise of healthcare, university and technology jobs is attracting dozens of highly skilled workers, with new residents often importing Democratic voting preferences. Grand Rapids and its suburbs have also become more diverse, including a notable rise in the number of Hispanic voters.

Such a change has long been unimaginable in the hometown of Gerald Ford and former Trump administration Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who was once the epitome of pro-business, country club conservativism.

“I like to play golf. We play on public courses’, Scholten said with a laugh. “I think that’s actually a pretty good analogy.”

Despite its Democrat-friendly lines, Republicans nationals see the district as an area of ​​”checks and balances” where voters may have shunned Trump but want to control Washington spending and potential federal overspending.

Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump, which prompted the former president to support Gibbs. The Democratic House campaign committee even funded a GOP primary ad declaring that Gibbs had been “hand-picked by Trump to run for Congress,” believing he would be defeated in November.

Trump once nominated Gibbs to head the Office of Personnel Management, but he was not confirmed by questions about previous tweets, including one from 2016 in which Gibbs wrote, “Today’s Dem party: Islam, gender-bending, anti-police, ‘u racist!’”

Gibbs says the Democrats posted a lot more incendiary stuff. ‘I don’t apologize. I never did and I never will,” he said.

Democrats hope that a question on Michigan vote asking voters to include abortion right in state constitution gives their base energy.

“The issue of choice is central in a way that was not the case before,” Scholten said. “It changed my mind a lot.”

Gibbs counters that his steadfast opposition to abortion is a winner. He would only allow exceptions if a pregnant woman’s life is in danger. In cases of rape or incest, Gibbs said, “That baby, born in that case, is innocent. So I don’t see why an innocent person should die.”

Gibbs grew up in the Pentecostal Church and spent seven years as a missionary in Japan. But he converted to Catholicism in 2021 and now tries to attend mass several times a week.

He has that in common with Biden, who is also a devout Catholic?, although Gibbs does not seek a duality there. He replied of attending the president’s mass frequently, “Yes, I only wish he would accept the teachings.”

“If I ever saw him at mass, I’d have a nice, candid conversation,” Gibbs said. “Give him a copy of the Catechism of the Catholic Church: ‘You should learn this.'”

Associated Press writer Joey Cappelletti contributed to this report.

