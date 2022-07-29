To 9/11 Families, Saudi-Backed Golf Event Is ‘Another Atrocity’

“You take a position that you agree with Saudi Arabia’s actions or, just as much, that you are so incredibly greedy and unfeeling that you really don’t care about these atrocities,” Scauso said.

Organizers came to the protest armed with copies of declassified FBI documents, which they say clearly link 12 Saudi government officials to the terrorists in the months leading up to the attacks.

“It’s simple,” said Tim Frolich, who was in the South Tower on 9/11. “The Saudis did it. They plotted it, they funded it, and now they’re trying to divert all those things with a golf tournament 50 miles from Ground Zero. It’s unfortunate.”

The group urged golf fans to boycott LIV Golf and asked golfers and anyone doing business with the Saudis, including broadcasters, to reconsider. On Friday morning, members of the group approached David Feherty, the former CBS and NBC golf analyst who has defected to join the tour, although it does not have a US television contract, at a nearby Marriott that serves as the tour’s headquarters. yet.

Brett Eagleson, the president of 9/11 Justice, asked Feherty to listen and perhaps talk to the golfers about the choices they are making.