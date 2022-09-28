TNT chooses 20-year veteran Jamal Crawford to replace Dwayne Wade as part of NBA coverage team 

TNT has become known for adding some NBA fan favorites to their coverage, and according to the NY Post, they’ve done it again.

The New York Post announced on Wednesday that TNT has chosen Jamal Crawford to replace Dwayne Wade during Tuesday night’s NBA coverage.

The cast for Tuesday night includes Crawford, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and host Adam Lefkoe.

Wade chose to leave TNT to focus on other business ventures, including his ownership stake in Utah Jazz.

Crawford became one of the most loved and respected players in the league, during his 20-year career winning three sixth man of the year awards.

His 19,419 points rank 61st all-time in the NBA.

He was also in the news earlier this summer after hosting the ‘CrawsOver’ Pro-Am event, where NBA stars like LeBron James and Jayson Tatum went to court.

The match was halted and prematurely canceled due to the amount of humidity in the gym making the field unsafe to play on.

Unfortunately, Oklahoma City Thunder center and No. 1 overall pick Chet Holmgren was injured in the game after injuring his foot when Lebron drove past him on his way to an easy basket.

LeBron James was surrounded by fans as he took the field for the CrawsOver Pro-Am event

Fans lined up farther than the eye could see to access the Crawsover

According to the report, TNT has not yet commented.

TNT’s NBA studio jobs are highly sought after, as “Inside the NBA” is considered by many to be the best pre- and post-game show in sports media history.

It features Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, O’Neal and host Ernie Johnson. That group does the biggest events, as well as the Thursdays during TNT’s regular season coverage.