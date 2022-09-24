TMOS’s 10 tips to help YOU reduce food waste and make the most of meals amid soaring grocery bills

Wasting good food is like throwing money in the trash. But despite grocery bills continuing to rise, the average family unnecessarily throws away £730 worth of edible food every year, while the magnitude of the waste contributes to harmful greenhouse gases.

Mail on Sunday’s ‘War on Food Waste’ campaign aims to reduce the amount of food thrown away by Britons each week by 30 percent.

Here are some tips to help you stop wasting valuable food, resources and money.

1. Think ahead and plan your meals

Schedule five main meals a week to give you flexibility and even the occasional takeaway (Stock image)

A strict eating schedule is not for everyone, but by thinking ahead you can avoid unnecessary and impulsive purchases. Schedule five main meals a week to give you flexibility and even the occasional takeaway.

Make a shopping list – preferably on your phone – so you don’t deviate from your planned menus.

2. Find inspiration to try new recipes

A recent poll for Sainsbury’s found that a fifth of consumers said they wasted food because they ‘don’t know what to cook’.

Whether you’re cleaning up old potatoes or limp lettuce, there are plenty of imaginative recipes available (Stock Image)

Whether you’re cleaning up old potatoes or limp lettuce, there are plenty of imaginative recipes available. Try this one from eco-friendly Hubbub: hubbub.org.uk/pages/category/food-waste-favourites and transform boring leftovers at realfood.tesco.com/clever-ways-to-use-up-leftovers.html.

Or join a social media movement like Sorted Food – Sorted Food.com – which offers online recipe packs designed to reduce food waste and save you money.

The survey found that 93 percent of shoppers spend more on food than planned, while 70 percent think their major food stores aren’t reaching as far as they’d hoped.

3. Buy loose fruits and vegetables

Buy exactly what you need, rather than pre-packaged packaging, to avoid waste and reduce packaging (Stock image)

Buy exactly what you need, rather than pre-packaged packaging, to avoid waste and reduce packaging.

Research by the government’s waste advisory body Wrap shows that for apples, potatoes and bananas, the ability to buy the right amount was ‘the most important factor in reducing household food waste’.

4. Understand ‘best before’‘ and expiration dates

Many foods that have passed their expiration date can be safely eaten weeks and even months later (Stock image)

Best before dates help protect you from potentially dangerous bacteria that could be in food after that date, according to the Food Standards Agency, while “Best before” is a quality guide.

Many foods that have passed their expiration dates can be safely eaten weeks and even months later.

5. Use a phone app to share

A growing number of food waste apps means it has never been easier to reduce food waste with a few taps on your phone.

Olio and Too Good To Go ‘rescue’ and share leftover food within the local community and have millions of UK users.

A growing number of food waste apps means it has never been easier to reduce food waste with a few taps on your phone (Stock Image)

Kitche is a tool that keeps track of what you buy, keeps track of the best before date and helps you eat everything with recommended recipes. It calculates the value of what you have wasted weekly.

6. Get the most out of your freezer

Your freezer is an important ally, as you can freeze food until its best-before date.

Much more food and drink can be frozen than people realize, from rice, eggs and cheese to milk and wine.

Exceptions to this are foods with a high water content, such as lettuce or cucumber.

Your freezer is an important ally, allowing you to freeze food until its use-by date (Stock image)

Wrap’s Love Food Hate Waste team has a handy guide – find it at lovefoodhate waste.com/article/be-freezer-hero.

But try not to overload your freezer with lurking UFOs (unidentified freezer objects), which can diminish its effectiveness and make things harder to find.

7. How to store food wisely

Some foods are better left out of the fridge, including onions and two of the UK’s most wasted commodities, bread and potatoes.

Store food including bread and potatoes in a cool, dark place such as a lunchbox or a cupboard rather than in the refrigerator

Store both in a cool, dark place, such as a lunchbox or a cupboard.

Discard the fruit bowl, as apples, pears and citrus fruits have a longer shelf life in the refrigerator.

Pineapples and bananas, however, have a longer shelf life outside the refrigerator.

8. Make sure fridges are cold enough

Making sure your fridge is at the recommended temperature below 5C is best for most foods (Stock Image)

The average UK fridge temperature is 6.6°C – which is too warm for most foods – while according to Wrap it should be below 5°C.

Check your manual to see which setting is below 5C and/or invest in a Lakeland or Wilko refrigerator thermometer.

9. Forget peeling spuds

All potatoes need is a firm cleaning to remove the grime rather than being peeled (Stock Image)

We are used to peeling vegetables, when they only need a good scrubbing to remove the dirt.

“Forget peeling mashed potatoes or other vegetables, it avoids wastage and saves money and time, while providing extra nutrients,” says Juliane Caillouette-Noble of the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

10. Learn to Love Your Leftovers

Store leftovers that you haven’t frozen in the same section of the fridge so they’re all easy to find and use

Eat leftover lunch or dinner once a week.

Store leftovers that you haven’t frozen in the same section of the fridge so they’re all easy to find and use.

You can even leave a note on the fridge listing all the items to be consumed, prioritizing the best before date.