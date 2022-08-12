TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Make Rare TV Appearance For RnB Live Tour In Australia

<!–

They skyrocketed to fame in the 1990s, becoming one of the most iconic R&B groups in history.

And on Friday, Rozonda Chilli Thomas, 51, and Tionne T-Boz Watkins, 52, made a rare TV appearance on Channel Nine’s Today show.

The girl group, which seems to have barely aged a day in two decades, celebrated their 30th anniversary.

“It’s a blessing to still be here, getting sold out and doing tours and living life as we are,” T-Boz said.

Chilli also said she loves seeing younger generations sing their songs at concerts.

“I absolutely love people who sing our songs. It touches both of us in ways that are hard to explain to see little ones who aren’t born sing our songs,” she said.

TLC will perform on the Australian RnB Fridayz Live tour in November.

Thrift Shop hitmaker Macklemore, who performed at the 2017 NRL Grand Final in Sydney, will headline the event and will perform alongside a bevy of other stars.

The huge line-up also includes international superstars like Ashanti and Shaggy and Australia’s in-house DJ Havana Brown.

American hip-hop trio TLC was formed in Atlanta in 1991 and had a string of hits, including Waterfalls, No Scrubs and Unpretty.

TLC was best known as a trio, but third member Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes died tragically aged 30 in a 2002 road accident.

In 2020 – nearly 18 years after the loss of the rapper – TLC singer Chilli shared how “never thought of” replacing the late star in the group.

About GMB, she said, “We’ve heard from so many people in the company that it surprised us more than anything. The fans, not so much.

It was never a thought to replace her, no one in TLC can be replaced. Nobody can fill those shoes.’

She went on to explain that while she and T-Boz were determined that there would be no new members, it took time for others to understand their point of view.

Chilli added: “It took a while for people to understand. But touring keeps her memory alive, we never mute her raps or anything.”