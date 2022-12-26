TJ Holmes puts his protective arm around Amy Robach at the Atlanta airport

Smiling and chatty co-hosts and lovers TJ Holmes and Amy Robach touched down at the Atlanta airport Monday morning, ready to spend an intimate New Years together.

Seen in these exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com, the couple, whose careers have been hanging in the balance since their relationship came to light last month, were affectionate and calm as they disembarked from a morning flight from New York.

DailyMail.com has been told that they plan to spend the New Year together in Georgia, and seemed glad to have left New York City behind as they relaxed in each other’s company this morning.

Dressed casually, at one point Holmes, 45, put a protective arm around Robach, 49, as they navigated through the busy Atlanta terminal.

Holmes kept his hand on Robach’s shoulder as they strolled through the terminal.

The GMA co-hosts seemed glad to have left New York City behind as they relaxed in each other’s company this morning.

ABC has yet to make a final decision on whether one or both of them will return to their lunch show since they were suspended “indefinitely” following the revelation that their well-publicized friendship and on-screen chemistry had “crossed the line.”

And as the couple prepare to enter 2023 together, they may breathe a sigh of relief to put behind them a year in which their affair has torn apart both of their 12-year marriages.

Holmes has a house in Atlanta where the couple had planned to spend Christmas. It is not known if those plans were derailed by the bomb cyclone that grounded thousands of flights or by the whirlwind of scandals in which they are embroiled.

Indeed, the couple initially kept their distance immediately after the story broke with sources questioning whether the relationship could survive the onslaught of attention.

But, just days before Christmas, they seemed unable to keep their distance as they enjoyed a low-key lunch at the Capitale Grill near Holmes’s Financial District apartment.

Robach ate a salad and a glass of white wine, while Holmes enjoyed steak and a glass of red before, apparently buoyed by the wine and conversation, the loving couple made the short walk back to their apartment.