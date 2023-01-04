TJ Holmes has been insensitive to daughter, 9, amid Amy Robach affair, says estranged wife

It’s easy to think that TJ Holmes’ bosses at ABC wouldn’t be happy that his estranged wife publicly accused him on Wednesday of showing “a lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity” to her and their 9-year-old daughter by showing off with his romance with “GMA3” co-host Amy Robach, especially during the holiday season.

In a statement from her divorce lawyer, Marilee Fiebig lashed out at the way Holmes has behaved following news of his romance with Robach and the end of their 12-year marriage.

“During the holiday season and in light of challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the public interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” said Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman. in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“To that end, TJ’s attorney and I have worked together to make their divorce private, prompt and amicable,” Fiebig said, according to the attorney’s statement. “Nevertheless, we remain disappointed by TJ’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity towards Marilee and the daughter of the party.”

The Daily Mail first broke the news in November that Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were having an affair while married to other people. The tabloid published photos of the amorous ABC personalities engaging in PDA while on the road in New York City and on a weekend getaway in upstate New York. Revelations about the romance and reports that the co-hosts initially denied it to their ABC bosses led to the network suspending them from “GMA3”, the network’s lunchtime extension of “Good Morning America”.

Since then, there has been no news on if or when Holmes and Robach will return to the air, Glamor reported. Robach has also filed for divorce to end her 12-year marriage to “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue, as she and Holmes have stopped trying to keep their romance private, according to the Daily Mail.

Over the holidays, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig as he and Robach were having lunch together in New York, hugging at the Atlanta airport and kissing and laughing as they entered a Miami Beach restaurant, the Daily Mail and Show TMZ photos. The pair can’t seem to keep their hands off each other in the Miami photos, Glamor reported.

“I can only imagine how Marilee felt about that,” a friend told the Daily Mail. And to think Marilee once considered Amy a good, trusted friend and part of her sisterhood. What a betrayal.’

News of Holmes and Robach’s romance has exploded into a week-long tabloid melodrama and major PR crisis for ABC. The situation has baffled media analysts, given that Robach and Holmes were “little” morning show personalities at best, as Puck writer Dylan Byers said.

They are also consenting adults who have not “explicitly” violated company policy, Byers said. On the other hand, any seasoned media executive should have known immediately that news of their romance would create “internal and external distractions” for the network.

It didn’t help that the New York Post then ran reports claiming that Holmes also had affairs with a married “Good Morning America” ​​producer and another ABC News staffer, creating even more bad optics for him, Robach. and “GMA3”, which is supposed to be an uplifting, controversial daytime show.

Byers also reported that all ABC News employees sign contracts stating that they “will act at all times in accordance with public morals and convention.” Employees must also recognize that they may be fired for conduct that “brings the company into public disrepute … scandal or ridicule … or that reflects unfavorably on us.”

Now that Fiebig has spoken out strongly about the pain Holmes has caused her and their daughter, it’s fair to wonder if ABC would want him and Robach back on “GMA3” or what their future with the network might hold.

Fiebig doesn’t seem averse to letting the public – and perhaps Holmes’s bosses – know what she thinks of his behavior and the pain she believes it has caused both their families and children.

In addition to releasing her statement, she also “liked” a somber Instagram photo shared by Andrew Shue’s son, Nate. The photo showed a family portrait of Nate Shue, his father and two young brothers who could be on their first vacation in over a decade without Robach, their stepmother.

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ’23’, the photo read.