Titans Star Teases Big Villain Dilemma in Season 4

For fans who don’t know who Sebastian Blood or Brother Blood is, how would you describe him?

He is someone who is initially quite introverted, who has never quite found his place in the world. He is unable to formulate meaningful relationships. He has the feeling that something is not right in his life and in the world. He is right about that, for there is some sort of greater fate ahead of him, of which he becomes aware and is dragged along this path. Then he gradually begins to take control. It really is a journey of the ego. He is a man who starts with these big dreams, wanting to change the world. And when that really starts to happen for him, the ego takes over.

What kind of preparation do you do to embody a character like Brother Blood?

First of all, I found the things I wanted to cling to with him. What do I know about this man? For me it really started with, ‘Okay, where is he from? Am I making it British or American?” I had a long chat with Greg Walker…Titans‘ showrunner – about that. We decided to make him British because I felt it made him feel even more like an outsider.

I looked a bit at Joaquin Phoenix in joker, of course, but he was a little more disenfranchised. He had a little more head start from the start. I felt that my character was more like Norman Bates, very sweet and tender. I thought about playing Sebastian a little more sharply with a little more of that anger at being rejected by society. But my wife said, “Maybe you should go more in the direction of him being sweet, innocent, and nice, because it’ll give you a wider arc to travel, and it’ll give you a more interesting journey.” She was right!

What makes him the perfect enemy for the Titans?