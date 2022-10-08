‘Titans’ Season 4 Clip Shows Brenton Thwaites’ Nightwing Facing Off Against Ninjas

We’re currently in the middle of New York City Comic Con and it’s going to be a big weekend for DC fans. One of the reasons is that Titans will have its Season 4 panel at NYCC on Sunday, October 9. All week, the hit DC series has been teasing its new villains with concept art leading up to the panel. utilities Titans has dropped the first footage of season 4.





The new clip is only 25 seconds long, but shows an impressive fight between Brenton ThwaitesNightwing and various ninjas. There is no context for the scene. It’s just Nightwing kicking some unnamed ninjas armed to the teeth with throwing stars with his signature escrima sticks. Jay Lycurgo‘s Tim Drake stands behind him in street clothes. Looks like Nightwing is training him to be part of the Titans. Given the way Nightwing humorously acknowledges the ninjas, they weren’t part of their training regiment. In the comics, Tim Drake became the third Robin, which is most likely an end goal for Tim this season.

While specific plot details are still undisclosed, the biggest threat this season will be the iconic Church of Blood. This cult is run by the sinister Brother Blood played by Joseph Morgan. Under his devilish wing is Franka Potente‘s Mother Mayhem, while this season will also feature classic DC villains Jinx and Lex Luthor, played by Lisa Ambalavanar and Titus Welliver respectively. After a Bat-Family-centered storyline in Gotham last season with Red Hood and Scarecrow, the Titans head back to San Francisco. During the panel on Sunday, we should expect more specific story details, a first trailer and an official release date.

While the first three seasons of Titans story-wise, one of the best parts of the show was the fight scenes. This series features some of the best hand-to-hand combat in recent TV history, especially when it comes to Nightwing and his acrobatic heavy fighting skills. If this new clip is any sign of things to come, Season 4 may be the most action-packed yet. With multiple main villains, hopefully we’ll see more team fights of the Titans fighting together this season, as this is something that has been sorely lacking in the series thus far. With the Church of Blood on the rise, it could be its darkest season yet, given the themes central to Blood’s cult. In the comics, the Church of Blood worshiped Raven’s father Trigon, who appeared at the end of Season 1.

Titans Season 4 returns on HBO Max in November. The famous DC team’s panel will be held on Sunday, October 9 at 4:15 PM ET. Until then, check out the ninja-themed season 4 clip below. You can also watch the first three seasons of . stream Titans now on HBO Max.