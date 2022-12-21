‘Titanic’ controversy: James Cameron says science proves Jack couldn’t have survived on raft

Since ‘Titanic’ came out 25 years ago, there’s been a debate around a pivotal scene near the end.

Now director James Cameron hopes to finally put an end to the speculation that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived the sinking of the infamous ocean liner if his lover Rose (Kate Winslet) had only slightly sat on the floating door. who kept her out of the icy water. (It’s a mystery that has drawn comment from Hollywood greats like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Winslet herself.)

Cameron said he conducted a “forensic” examination to show that the door couldn’t possibly have supported them both.

“We did a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and put a stake through his heart once and for all,” Cameron said. Toronto sun on Friday.

“We’ve since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie,” he continued, adding that they “used two stuntmen who were the same body weight as Kate and Leo and we put sensors everywhere.” and in them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see if they could have survived through different methods and the answer was there was no way they could have survived.

“Only one could survive,” Cameron said.

The study will be the subject of a special for National Geographic timed to the 25th anniversary of the 4K re-release of “Titanic,” according to Cameron. However, the network has yet to reveal details.

Cameron, who previously commented on a episode of “Mythbusters” who explored whether Jack should die ultimately put it all down to artistic decisions.

“No, he had to die,” Cameron said in the new interview. “It’s like Romeo and Juliet. It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. Love is measured by sacrifice.”

The filmmaker of “Avatar: Way of Water” added that his hope with the new special on “Titanic” and Jack’s death scene is that “maybe…maybe…after 25 years I won’t be dealing with this anymore.” have to do.”

