Tissue attack: Man found guilty of assault in Adelaide – throwing tissue at police officer

A man was found guilty of assault for throwing a dirty tissue at a police officer during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jaymaine Heron, 25, threw the ‘slime-filled tissue’ to Sergeant Danny O’Mahony at an Adelaide city guardhouse in August 2020.

He had used the tissue to wipe his nose and mouth before throwing it at the officer, the court heard Tuesday.

Sgt O’Mahony told the court the actions were “despicable, disgusting and downright un-Australian”.

“Deliberately throwing a slime-filled handkerchief at a cop is similar to spitting at a person,” he said.

Body-camera footage shows Jaymaine Heron (pictured) approaching Sergeant Danny O’Mahony with the tissue in a cell at Adelaide City Watchhouse in August 2020

After the attack, Heron can be seen mocking the officer with the tissue (pictured)

The veteran officer kept an eye on him in the cell after Heron was arrested that night over an unrelated matter.

Police body camera footage showed Heron verbally abusing and mocking the officer before approaching him and throwing the handkerchief.

A scuffle ensued when Sergeant O’Mahony held Heron against a wall.

“He just threw a damn dirty handkerchief at me,” Sergeant O’Mahony is heard to say to another police officer in the video.

The prisoner continued to laugh at the officer after he was subdued, showed the tissue in his hand and told Sergeant O’Mahony that his face was contaminated.

The officer read out a victim statement after the verdict: “If you try to mock and tease me afterwards, the depravity of your offense will only worsen.

Sgt O’Mahony also said Heron’s attack put the officer’s family at risk of Covid-19.

Magistrate Edward Stratton-Smith said throwing a tissue at someone’s face was enough force to be considered an attack.

He told the court that Heron licked or wiped the tissues against his nose and said it was disgusting and offensive.

He was convicted with one conviction, but no other sentence was given as he had already been in custody for two weeks.

Heron will appeal the verdict, the court heard.