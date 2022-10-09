Tirinzoni tops Einarson to claim GSOC Boost National women’s championship

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Silvana Tirinzoni captured her third Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling title in her career after her Swiss squad defeated Canadian club Kerri Einarson 7-3 in the Boost National women’s final at Memorial Gardens on Sunday.

Tirinzoni’s team, fourth Alina Pätz, second Carole Howald and leader Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann led the table – finishing undefeated at 7-0 – collecting $35,000 of the event’s $300,000 prize pool plus 12 Pinty’s Cup points.

While it is the third for Tirinzoni and the second with Pätz, it is the first in the back-end with Howald and Schwaller-Hürlimann, who have both just joined the team full-time this season.

The Gimli, Man., team of Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris collected $20,000 and nine Pinty’s Cup points.

Tirinzoni opened with the hammer based on her superior record and capitalized a two in the first. Einarson failed an attempt and just tapped Tirinzoni’s only rock into the house, allowing Pätz to sign for two. Though it looked a little light, Tirinzoni jumped up to help sweepers Howald and Schwaller-Hürlimann drag it into the rings.

Einarson recovered in the second and was able to split the house after a Tirinzoni miss to set the table for an open goal to tie the score.

Pätz, who was a sharpshooter with a 96 percent team lead, pulled for two again in the third end, although this time she had to hit the paint in the four-foot circle to make it 4-2.

The teams went back and forth again, this time trading singles as Tirinzoni repaired the two point gap and then stole one to lead 6-3 after six shots.

Einarson, who shot 63 percent, shook hands after the seventh end when her double shot for a blank failed and pulled out a counter but was unable to knock out the other.

Canada’s Team Gushue takes on Sweden’s Team Edin in the Boost National Men’s Finals at 3 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, Sports net NOW (Canada) and Yare (International).

NOTES: The Boost National is the first of six events on Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling tour from 2022-23. Next stop is the HearingLife Tour Challenge, October 18-23, at the Coca-Cola Center in Grande Prairie, Alta. … The Pinty’s Cup will be awarded to the men’s and women’s season champions in the series following the Princess Auto Players’ Championship in April with a $75,000 bonus for the winners.