Tired looking Hillary steps out in The Hamptons for lunch with friends

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looked quite exhausted Monday as she stepped into the Hamptons for a lunch date with friends.

The former presidential hopeful appeared to have frown lines on her face as she walked to a cafe — escorted by a Secret Service agent — in a long light blue button-down over white slacks and white sneakers for her outing the last few days before. the Labor Day.

She also wore transitional sunglasses with her hair pulled back in an up-do before deciding to put on a light-colored sun hat and sit down in the restaurant, where she ordered a coffee.

The outing comes just a day after Clinton came under fire online for her public support of scandal-plagued Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who came under fire after a series of videos leaked showing her dancing and partying with her friends while she was in office.

Clinton, 74, had tweeted a photo of herself dancing with a huge smile on her face in a crowded club in Cartagena, Columbia, while traveling in 2012, writing: “Keep dancing, @marinsanna.”

But soon Finnish residents accused the former foreign minister of not knowing the details of Marin’s ongoing party scandal — saying Clinton didn’t need to add her “two cents” to the matter.

“It’s not about her dancing, Hillary,” Richard Nyberg tweeted.

‘Apparently you don’t have the facts and you only made things worse for her in Finland by arrogantly assuming that this situation needed your two cents.

“It didn’t.”

Rivu Auvinen also wrote: ‘Hillary does not appear to be very well informed about the case. Or she supports partying and drinking over PM duties.

‘Let alone [the] alarming rise of the state department. combined with both the healthcare and energy crisis, Marin’s cabinet has provided.’

Paula Hilutnen, meanwhile, told the former Secretary of State that “it’s extremely embarrassing to ‘support’ by dancing when you clearly don’t know where the criticism is,” and Hugo Fitlund asked Clinton, if she was in office, would she be okay with the photos taken at the prime minister’s residence.

“It’s not about dancing, sex or age,” Fitlund tweeted. “It’s about decency and what’s appropriate and what isn’t.”

On Sunday, Clinton posted this photo of herself dancing with a big smile on her face in a crowded club in Cartagena during a trip to Colombia in 2012 while still Secretary of State while defending scandal-ridden Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 36. , came under fire after a series of videos leaked showing her dancing and partying with her friends while in the office

Marin (pictured) has also been accused of drug use on these anniversaries, with critics saying the behavior is not befitting of a world leader

Clinton was soon tossed online by Finnish residents who claimed she didn’t understand the issue

But the former secretary of state was just one of many female politicians who have expressed support for Marin, 36, by posting videos and photos of them dancing and partying.

“If blowing off steam at a party is the worst thing your Prime Minister has done, then you have a pretty happy country,” Australian politician Fiona Patten wrote on Twitter alongside a video of her dancing.

Meanwhile, Spanish politician Iratxe García Pérez tweeted: ‘How shocking!!! A young politician who does her job and enjoys her private life… Why can’t a young woman have fun? I can’t stand gender double standards.’

But critics say the recently leaked videos show inappropriate behavior for a country’s head.

One of the videos showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities at a rooftop nightclub in central Helsinki, while another showed Marin dances provocatively with Finnish social media influencer Sabina Särkkä, 33.

Finland’s prime minister delivered a tearful speech as she addressed a crowd about her celebrations after her boyfriend apologized for posing topless at the prime minister’s official residence

Marin (seen in white jeans) is filmed dancing closely with a glamorous former model in yet another raunchy video (pictured) from her infamous night out. The newly leaked footage shows the prime minister dancing provocatively with Finnish social media influencer Sabina Särkkä, 33

Marin was further criticized when a photo appeared of Särkkä, 33, posing topless while kissing her half-naked boyfriend at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Kesäranta

She is now accused of drug use during these anniversaries – and shortly after the videos came out, one of Marin’s friends posted a photo of her posing topless while kissing her half-naked boyfriend at the prime minister’s official residence, Kesäranta.

In the aftermath, Marin told fellow members of: her social-democratic party that she thought it was important to take a break from her stressful job every now and then.

‘I am a human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun among these dark clouds,” Marin said in a tearful speech. She added that she had “not missed a single working day.”

But she got even more backlash when a photo appeared of Marin’s boyfriend Särkkä, 33, posing topless while kissing her half-naked boyfriend at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Kesäranta.

Särkkä posted the photo on TikTok after spending the evening with Marin and other famous friends at Kesäranta’s official residence.

The photo, taken on July 10 after the group went to a rock festival, showed the glamorous Finnish blonde and her friend pulling their tops up as they kissed.

Särkkä, who was dressed in a cowboy hat, jeans and a leather jacket, held her hand over her breasts while her friend covered her chest in the photo by holding a “FINLAND” sign that is usually on Marin’s desk.

Marin was then forced to apologize again.

‘I don’t think that photo is appropriate, my apologies. That photo should not have been taken,” she told Finnish broadcaster YLE on Tuesday.

She added: “I want to believe that people look at the work we do, not what we do in our spare time.”