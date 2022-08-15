Tips To Avoid Buying A Fake Sterling Silver Bracelet

Decorative items of jewellery have been worn by men and women for centuries to complement their garments and bodies as they look to add to their stylish appearance. For many, jewellery is the finishing touch that brings an outfit together and helps them to express their personal style. While the designs of jewellery have changed dramatically over the years, the reasons for wearing it have remained largely the same.

In addition to looking good, jewellery can also be used to convey messages about one’s social or economic status. For example, a ring with a large diamond would typically be seen as a sign of wealth, while a more modest piece might be seen as more understated and elegant. No matter what the reason for wearing it, jewellery will always play an important role in fashion.

Popular items of jewellery include womens chunky silver bracelets, which can come in many styles and sizes. Whichever design you prefer, an expert craftsman will help you choose what is right for you. A silver bracelet, which carries symbolic and historical meaning, is a great way to look stylish and compliment your outfit and features. Perhaps multiple bands suit you best or one thick solid item goes with your choice of dress.

Unfortunately, some buyers can be duped into buying a fake sterling silver bracelet. Fret not; below are tips to help you determine authentic sterling silver from counterfeit items.

Spotting A Fake Silver Bracelet

Most silver is sterling silver. Sterling means that around 7.5% of it is comprised of a metal such as copper, to add strength and durability, with the rest being pure silver. However, it is easy to encounter replicas or fakes on the market that are produced by very clever but fraudulent traders. The last thing you want is to buy a fake item, especially if you are spending a lot of money.

Using a magnet is a quick and easy way to find out if your bracelet is made of genuine silver, or indeed gold. Simply hold your piece of jewellery near a magnet. If it is attracted, then you have been burdened with a counterfeit item, because silver is not magnetic.

Hallmarks

An authentic hallmark is a good way to check if what you have is the real deal. Hallmarks go right back to 1300 and consist of three compulsory marks. The first of which is the Sponsor’s Mark, which signifies the company or person who has sent the item for hallmarking. The Standard Mark tells the purity of the metal in parts per 1,000. For instance, 925 would be the standard for sterling silver.

Finally, is the Assay Mark, which relates to which assay office tested and marked the item. There are four assay offices in the UK. Birmingham’s office in the heart of the Jewellery Quarter has an anchor as their symbol, whereas London uses a leopard’s head, Edinburgh a castle, and Sheffield a white rose.

Other Tests To Identify Authenticity

Silver is odourless, so if you happen to smell sulphur or a metallic fragrance you can be pretty sure that it is fake. Silver oxidises and tarnishes, so if you rub your tarnished item with a white cloth and your cloth remains spotless, then the silver is not real. Can you scratch your jewellery with your fingernail and see flakes and other metals underneath? It’s yet another failsafe way to check for forgery. Or if you have access to an ice cube, place it on the metal. If it’s genuine silver the ice will melt at a quicker rate.

Go To The Experts To Safeguard Yourself

Please follow this guide and speak to expert dealers with experience and references, and avoid buying fake sterling silver bracelets.