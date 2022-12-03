Tips from interior designers on how to create a home bar

Maybe it’s the idea of ​​enjoying the pub experience or a perfect cocktail without having to leave the house. Or maybe you just need a place to showcase a burgeoning gin collection.

Whatever the reason, there’s no mistaking the rising popularity of the home bar. So much so that research from trade website Rated People has found that home bars are now a higher priority than a new kitchen, after one in 13 UK-based homeowners in the survey revealed they planned to create a home bar by 2022.

They certainly have their advantages – with an in-house boozer, you’re unlikely to have to queue at the bar. And since you’re in charge of the gamblers, you don’t have to get bored in the pub.

Raise a glass: The Andrea bar with Carrera marble top, £1,695, from Soho Home

“Home bars are not a new request for us,” said Rachel Hall, head of interior design at luxury homebuilders Octagon Developments.

“But as we see continued demand for entertainment spaces in homes, more and more customers are putting a home bar at the top of their wish list.”

It can also be an investment, which can increase the value of your home by up to $5,000.

The concept of a home bar originated in post-war America, where neighbors stopping by for a casual martini became a cultural norm.

The trend continued through the 1950s and 1960s, although by the mid-1970s the home bar was considered old-fashioned and the stuff of leg-pulling sitcoms.

However, the arrival of the pandemic changed Del Boy’s profile with 2.7 million home bars created during lockdowns.

But if you decide to make one in your home, what’s the best way to go about it?

Of course, a lot depends on the available space and whether you want a permanent structure or something that requires less effort – maybe just a shelf trolley or even a hidden cabinet.

One option is to use a bespoke company that will design a home bar to your specifications, such as Luxury Home Bars.

You can also buy a simple ready-made freestanding unit (you can find an assortment at Liberty Games, for example).

Mix It Well: Shaker, £15, from dunelm.com

“For those short on space, the most space-efficient way to make a minibar at home is to build one into cabinets that are part of the kitchen or pantry,” adds Rachel Hall.

‘It doesn’t have to be a stand-alone function. You can make the most of the space you already have by installing floating shelves above an existing kitchen cabinet.

“When the space is not being used as a bar, it can act as an additional eye-catching design feature, creating a stylish part of the room with backlit bottles, barware and accessories.”

If you don’t want to free up space or don’t have a place inside to house your bar, then a garden or outdoor bar might be the answer – perhaps by converting a shed or installing a specially designed bar.

However, determining the type of bar you want is only part of the project. Andrea Waters, Head of Brands at Portmeirion Group Ltd, says equipping your home watering hole is just as important as the bar itself.

Do this with attractive glassware, as the decorative flourishes will impress your guests and show that you care about entertainment. If you’re looking for curated style, bring a touch of 1950s glamor through classic styling with antique-designed crystal glassware.

And to enhance the sparkle and glitter of your chosen glassware, consider incorporating glossy, reflective surfaces into your bar – clear glass shelves not only look good, but offer great functionality as they are easy to clean. to be made and polished.’

She also suggests opting for open shelves to display your favorite cocktail and wine glasses.

These can be lined up next to any fancy bottles of liquor you have in stock. That way, your home bar is a design feature, even if you don’t want anything stronger than a cup of tea.

An essential part of recreating the bar experience is of course creating atmosphere. And you can achieve this by choosing your home bar for the right kind of lighting.

Julian Page, head of design at BHS, says: ‘A good lighting plan for a home bar is a must. Downlights are good for above the bar as they provide bright lighting, perfect for preparing cocktails.

‘A spotlight bar is ideal for this type of space, as the individual lights can be focused on where the tasks are being performed.

Or opt for a colorful pendant for a splash of color.

“Try an LED clearance light strip that accentuates the bottom of the bar and adds an extra minimalist statement.”

As for the finishing touch, that comes down to stocking and then restocking the bar with your favorite drinks. After that, the opening time is up to you. Cheers!