Tips for saving money at the grocery store as inflation surges

As American households face rising costs to meet their basic needs, consumers are looking for savings on their grocery bills in every way.

According to the latest inflation data, grocery prices rose 12.2 percent nationwide in June from a year ago, the fastest pace since April 1979.

Rising food prices played a major role in pushing headline inflation to 9.1 percent for the month, a four-decade high.

Meanwhile, a recent survey found that 61 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and the burden of higher food and gas prices is pushing many family budgets to their limits.

Discount chains, including dollar stores, have seen a massive spike in grocery sales as shoppers try to stretch their paychecks through the month and keep food on the table.

Here, DailyMail.com offers suggestions for seeking healthy yet cheaper alternatives to common grocery items, based on an analysis of the national average retail prices from the Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce.

Shoppers can also often save money by selecting fresh fruits and vegetables that are in season in the region they live in, which reduces shipping costs and takes advantage of the most abundant produce.

Tips for smart shoppers Buy seasonal products

Compare prices per ounce

Look for alternatives to store brands

Sign up for free loyalty programs

Avoid pre-cut or prepared items

Stick to a shopping list or pre-order online to stay on a budget

The USDA maintains a convenient list of seasonal products to help consumers select fruits and vegetables for each season.

Another important tip is to compare unit prices of packaged goods, showing the price per ounce.

With “shrink inflation” on the rise, many manufacturers are covertly reducing their portions without cutting prices.

Comparing unit prices — the cost per ounce or per gram — can reveal which choice is actually the better deal.

Most budget-conscious shoppers also know to look for store-brand alternatives to packaged items such as cereal and crackers.

While stores place branded items at eye level to grab shoppers’ attention, most supermarket chains have their own retail brands of comparable quality, but lower priced, on the bottom shelves.

Many stores also have a section with discounted baked goods that will soon expire, although they are sometimes tucked away in a discreet back corner away from the main bakery section.

Another tip to save money is to choose the least preprocessed item. You pay more for each step of cutting and packaging.

For example, a block of cheese costs less than a pack of pre-sliced ​​slices and full heads of broccoli are cheaper than a bag of pre-sliced ​​florets.

In addition, most supermarket chains offer loyalty programs that you can join for free that automatically give discounts at checkout without having to clip any coupons.

And when it comes to clipping coupons, be sensible. Discounts on items you normally buy can save money, but resist the temptation to expand your shopping list just to cash in on the discount.

Consumer advocates say one of the best ways to shop on a budget is to make a shopping list and stick to it.

Many stores also offer the option to order groceries online for in-store pickup at no extra cost, as long as the order is a certain size.

Shoppers who pre-order can carefully build their shopping list to ensure it stays within their budget, and won’t be tempted to splurge on other items once they’re in the store.

Inflation is the number one problem facing 24 percent of Americans, according to a YouGov poll released last week. Rising prices, at 12 percent, were far above the second-tier priority, jobs and economy.

Experts blame inflation for everything from supply chain problems to the war over Ukraine’s influence on food and energy markets. Still, high prices have undoubtedly hurt President Joe Biden’s approval rating, which has fallen to about 37 percent.

Meanwhile, more Americans are turning to discount chains to find groceries on a budget, including dollar stores that often don’t offer fresh produce.

Grocery sales at discount stores rose 71 percent between October 2021 and June 2022, the analytics firm InMarket found, while supermarket sales of the same items fell by 5 percent.

San Antonio resident Lily Penelope recently shared: The Wall Street Journal how her family began to rely on a local Dollar General for groceries, eating mostly canned chicken, peanut butter, and store-bought vegetables.

Penelope, 26, can’t drive due to a disability and can no longer afford the cost of both food from the local supermarket and the cost of an Uber to get there. Previously, the total for such a trip was about $120, they said, but since January, that cost has nearly doubled.

Customers shop at a Dollar Tree in Chicago. According to a chain spokesperson, 16,162 of their stores sell frozen foods, along with sugar-free groceries, whole-grain options, and milk and eggs.

DailyMail.com researched the prices of everyday items and calculated how much they would cost if inflation had stayed at the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target — not the runaway increases we’ve seen over the past year — to find out. how many extra consumers are currently paying

“My health and the quality of my life have deteriorated,” Penelope said, “I’m in a position where I have to choose between making meals I can afford and risking my health.”

The Dollar General closest to Penelope has no fresh produce, a problem many across the country face when they turn to dollar stores for help.

Of the more than $18,000 general locations across the country, only about 2,300 have fresh produce, something the store said is working on improving but doesn’t expect to be fulfilled for “a few years.”

“While Dollar General is not a full-service grocer, we consider ourselves to be today’s retail store by providing close and affordable access to everyday household necessities, including the components of a nutritious meal,” a spokesperson said. She added that the company expects to stock fresh produce at 10,000 locations in the coming years.

Until then, consumers will have to rely on their options for packaged, canned and, if they have them, frozen foods. While such products are less healthy, customers are willing to put up with those drawbacks for the price.

“Everything there is super-duper sweet,” Phoenix Kamlo, 41, told The Wall Street Journal, “but it’s close and it’s cheap.”

Dollar Tree has echoed Dollar General’s sense that they were never intended to be grocery stores for their customers, and are instead intended to complement more robust grocery items.

According to a spokesperson for the chain, 16,162 of their stores carry frozen foods, sugar-free groceries, whole grain options and milk and eggs.