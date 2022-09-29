It’s no secret that Australians love a good burger. Whether it’s slinging one in the backyard, hitting up an Aussie Pub or even taking one for lunch at your local office, Aussies do love their burgers! Who doesn’t love a juicy burger? There are endless combinations and flavours to choose from, making it difficult to decide on just one.

Whilst burgers in Australia may not be as popular as they are in the US, there is still no shortage of places to get one. But don’t worry, we have you covered. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced burger chef, there is something for everyone here.

There are many tips for making the best burger in Australia and we are here to share them with you. Keep reading to find out.

What Makes a Great Burger?

Do you have an idea what makes a great burger? Chefs and food enthusiasts know that!

How can you make the best burgers in Brisbane if you do not know what characteristics they should have?

There are three main elements to any good burger:

The patty—This is arguably the most important part of the burger. It needs to be juicy and flavourful. You can choose from beef, lamb, chicken, fish or vegetarian patties.

The Toppings—The toppings complement the patty flavour. They are the reason why the burger bursts in taste the moment you take a bite. Some popular choices include cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion and pickles. Again, feel free to experiment and add whatever you like.

The Bun—The bun is what holds everything together. It should be soft and fresh, otherwise, it will make the burger dry and difficult to eat.

Now that you know what makes a great burger, let’s move on to the tips!

Tip #01: Choose the Right Patty

The patty is arguably the most important part of the burger—it is the heart of the burger. It needs to be juicy and flavourful to make a good burger. If you are imaginative, you could even try making your own!

The basic burger patty is made from fresh pure ground beef. But because different combinations of burgers, fish, lamb, pork, chicken or vegetarian patties have been introduced.

If you are using beef, we recommend going for a leaner cut such as a chuck or sirloin. This will ensure that the burger is juicy and flavourful, without being too greasy.

For lamb burgers, we recommend using ground lamb that has a fat content of around 20%. This will make the burger juicy and moist, whilst also giving it some flavour.

If you are using chicken, we recommend using ground chicken breast. This will make sure the burger is not too dry.

As for fish burgers, we recommend using fresh fish such as salmon or tuna. This will give the burger a nice, light flavour.

And finally, for vegetarian patties, we recommend using beans or lentils. These will help to bind the patty together and make it nice and moist.

Tip #02: Season the Patty

Once you have chosen your patty, it is important to season it properly. This will ensure that the burger is juicy and packed with flavours. A simple seasoning of salt, pepper and garlic powder makes a huge difference.

If you are using beef, lamb or chicken, add some Worcestershire sauce to the mix.

For fish burgers, add some lemon juice. This will help to cut through the richness of the fish and give it a light, refreshing flavour.

And finally, for vegetarian patties, we recommend adding some chopped herbs such as parsley, basil or oregano. This will give the burger a nice, fresh flavour.

Tip #03: Choose the Right Toppings

The toppings are what give the burger its flavour. Some popular choices include cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion and pickles. However, feel free to experiment and add whatever you like.

If you are using cheese, we recommend using a sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese. These will provide some nice flavour without being overwhelming.

As for bacon, we recommend using a piece of thick-cut bacon for some extra flavour and texture.

For avocado, we recommend adding it in slices or chunks. This will help to balance out the flavours of the burger and make it more refreshing.

And finally, for tomatoes, we recommend using a fresh, ripe tomato. This will add some sweetness and acidity to the burger.

Tip #04: Use Fresh Buns

The bun is what holds everything together. It should be soft and fresh, otherwise, it will make the burger boring to eat. We recommend using a brioche bun or a white bread bun. These will both be soft and fresh, without being too dense.

If you are making your buns, use a recipe that includes eggs and milk. This will make sure the buns are fluffy.

If you are using store-bought buns, we recommend toasting them before use. This will help to make them softer and prevent them from falling apart.

It is said that the best burger bun is brioche! So, if you’re using regular buns, why not try a brioche bun burger?

Tip #05: Grill the Burger

Now that you have all your ingredients ready, grill the burger. Charcoal grilling gives the best flavour out to the patties. But if you prefer a gas grill, pre-heat it to medium to high heat.

Cooking for three minutes per side gives a perfect charred outer layer to your patties. Add the cheese at the last minute to get a mouth-watering, melted topping without burning the cheese. Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the burger. This will ensure that it is cooked properly and safe to eat.

Tip #06: Let it Rest

Once you have grilled the perfect burger, let it rest for about three minutes before serving. This will allow the juices to redistribute throughout the patty, giving you a juicier burger.

Tip #07: Serve with a Side of Fries

No burger is complete without a side of fries. Whether they are hand-cut or store-bought, fries are the perfect accompaniment to any burger. Serve your fries with a dipping sauce such as ketchup, mayonnaise or ranch dressing.

Tip #08: Add Some Vegetables

Add vegetables for a healthy burger meal. This can be anything from lettuce and tomatoes to grilled onions and mushrooms. Not only will this add some extra nutrients to your burger, but it will also add some flavour.

Tip #09: Experiment with Different Sauces

One of the best things about burgers is that they can be customised to your liking. This means that you can experiment with different sauces and toppings to find what you like best. Some popular sauce choices include BBQ, mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise.

Don’t be afraid to experiment and try new things. After all, that’s half the fun!

Burger Hungry? Where Should You Go?

From classic chains to emerging concepts and everything in between, you won’t struggle to find a juicy, greasy and super delicious burger wherever you go.

Where should you go when you’re craving a burger?

Check out our top 5 picks of places to get the best burger in Australia!

Hashtag Burgers and Waffles, Brisbane Five Guys, New South Wales Ribs and Burgers, Victoria Bread and Bone Wood Grill, Adelaide Ze Pickle, Queensland and NSW

Burgers are a great staple food. They are perfect for any occasion, whether you’re having a casual night in front of the TV or feeding a group of friends at a party.

There are endless possibilities when it comes to burgers, which is why they are so popular. The options are endless!

Wrapping Up

If you want to make the best burger in Australia, don’t overcomplicate it. Find the perfect combination your taste buds want. A simple burger with just a few ingredients can be more succulent than one that is loaded.

So, if you are feeling a craving for a scrumptious meaty burger, follow the tips above and get the ultimate Australian burger experience!

