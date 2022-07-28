Tiny Hearts Education: Top five rules to keep kids safe from no whole nuts to no eating in the car

An Australian paramedic has revealed the top five rules she wants all parents to follow at home to avoid dangerous and potentially life-threatening accidents.

Tiny Hearts Education founder and mother of two, Nikki Jurcutz, has banned whole nuts from children under the age of five, food in the car and button batteries in the house.

She also never lets her children eat in the car unless there is an adult in the back to supervise and she will keep them in rear-facing car seats for as long as possible.

The Queensland entrepreneur enforced these rules after years as an advanced life support paramedic and placed them in a video posted to Tiny Heart’s TikTok page.

Tiny Hearts Education founder Nikki Jurcutz (pictured) shared her top five rules she’s put in place to ensure her child’s safety, including no whole nuts and no food in the car

Her first rule is that her children should not eat whole nuts until they are at least five years old due to a choking hazard.

Nikki said kids can choke on just half a nut, so she recommends grinding them or using a thin slice of nut butter like peanut butter instead.

Nikki’s second rule is to keep children in a rear-facing car seat for as long as possible, as this is “the safest way in the event of an accident.”

Currently in Australia there is a legal requirement that infants under six months old must be in a rear-facing car seat, and children over that age may be seated in a forward-facing car seat with the appropriate fasteners and harnesses.

However, Nikki recommends that children remain in rear-facing car seats for more than six months, as this reduces the risk of serious injury and even death if an accident occurs.

“Number three, don’t eat in the car. Choking is silent and it is extremely dangerous if you are driving and find your little one choking,” Nikki said in the clip.

In an earlier video, the cautious mom said this is a “non-negotiable” rule and that she will only give her little ones a snack in the car if someone else is driving and she can accompany them by sitting in the back.

Nikki’s fourth rule is to “always have contact supervision for little ones when they are around any form of water.”

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children between the ages of one and three in the world, according to the United Nations.

Nikki said it is important to keep a close eye on children near water at all times, as drowning can occur “in just a small amount of water, in just 20 seconds and silently.”

Mom’s last rule is to ban button batteries from her house, coin-sized batteries used to power many children’s toys, especially those that light up or create sound effects.

Most Common Choking Hazards – Foods like grapes and chocolate mini eggs – Coins – Marbles – Batteries – Bottle caps – Lego – Balloons – Pen covers

Button batteries are used to power many children’s toys, especially those that light up or create sound effects, including stuffed animals, toy cars, digital pets, early childhood learning watches, light up yo-yos, games, novelties, and singing Santas.

The coin-sized batteries pose a serious choking risk to young children and can easily become lodged in their throats, impairing breathing or causing severe burns due to the chemical reaction caused by salvia.

Button batteries can also be found in a range of household items such as remote controls, calculators, watches, flashlights, flameless candles, digital kitchen or bathroom scales, and thermometers.

Nikki’s clip has been viewed more than 975,100 times and dozens of parents in the comments shared their own rules to reduce the risk of injury around their homes.

‘All good points. Add the sliced ​​grapes,” a mother said.

‘Don’t forget that button batteries are hidden. They all have those fun sing-along books, garage controllers, electric toothbrushes. Be vigilant,” another warned.

“All this for me + constant supervision around children and dogs, no dogs in the faces of the children (from mother who was a ranger for animal control),” replied a third.

“Six, don’t leave any blind cords hanging. Seven, don’t put buckets of water in the wash for soaking. Eight, always provide a safe place where you can see your children when backing up,” a fourth advised.