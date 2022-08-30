Tiny Hearts Education tells parents how to tell if a child’s rash is a sign of serious illness

An Australian parenting group has revealed the one simple rule for determining whether a rash can be life-threatening or not.

Tiny Hearts Education, run by former paramedic and mother Nikki Jurcutz, shared the life-saving advice in a Facebook post stating that parents who see a rash on their child’s body should do a “blanching test.”

A rash that turns white when pressure is applied is considered safe, while a stain that retains the same color even when pressed could be a sign of a serious illness such as meningococcus and parents should immediately call triple zero.

Nikki said rashes can come in many different forms with raised bumps, flat areas, blisters, welts, bright red colors, or a combination of features.

“They can spread, move and change over time. You can also have a rash that looks small and has bright red/purple spots or bruises,” she said.

“If you notice that your bub has a rash, you should take a test to see if the rash is blanching.”

If a rash does not turn white for five seconds under pressure from a finger or glass, it could be a sign of a serious illness such as meningococcus

The post was accompanied by a video showing an example of a ‘non-fading’ rash on a child’s leg in hospital.

She said one way to do the test is to put pressure on the result with a finger and hold it for five seconds.

Meningococcal Signs and Symptoms to Watch Out for Rashes of red or purple pinprick spots, or larger areas that look like bruises A fever Headache Neck stiffness Discomfort when looking at bright lights Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea Feeling very, very sick Source: health.gov.au

‘What did you notice? Did it turn white and then red again? If so – good! This is a fading rash and as long as bub has no other symptoms, see your GP,” she wrote.

Another way to do a “blanche test” is to gently roll a glass over the rash to see if it loses its color when pressure is applied to it.

“If you press, hold and release and the rash doesn’t change color to white, this is a non-fading rash and you should call it 000,” Nikki warned.

“A non-fading rash can be a sign of a serious illness such as meningococcal infection, meningitis, anaphylaxis or measles.”

‘Non-fading’ rashes, which can appear anywhere on the body, are caused by bleeding under the skin and while they are not always a sign of something dire, they should be seen quickly to rule out or treat serious infections.

Earlier, a mother told how her one-month-old baby was diagnosed with meningococcus after she had the ‘blanch test’ done on a small spot on his leg.

‘From a small spot to a very sick boy in less than 12 hours. Scary!’ the woman wrote in a message.

She said her son had been restless and “spitting up” for a few days, which she swallowed because he didn’t have a fever.

The mother bathed him on Tuesday morning after he wet himself and noticed no rash or spots, but when she bathed him again 12 hours later, she saw that the skin on his back, stomach and hands was mottled.

A mother has shared how alarmed she saw a small purple spot on her son’s leg that turned out to be a symptom of meningococcus

Spotted skin looks like smears and spots of color on the surface.

“While my husband was giving him a massage, he noticed a purple spot, no bigger than my pinky nail, on our son’s leg that didn’t fade,” she wrote.

“We’ll put a glass on it to check. I decided to take him to the emergency room just to be safe.’

Doctors determined that the boy had meningococcal disease and is now recovering.

The situation could have been much worse if the parents were not aware of the difference between ‘blanching’ and ‘non-blanching’ rashes.

The post was inundated with comments from people who were relieved that the boy was recovering and thanked the woman for sharing the valuable information.

“Thank you for sharing. I doubt I wouldn’t have explored that little mark further. I hope he recovers well,” one woman wrote.

‘Wow! I wouldn’t have classified this as a rash! Thanks for sharing and raising awareness, glad Bub is okay now,” said a second.

Other mothers decided to share their similar experiences.

“Just before my son was one, he had identical spots on his wrist and I went to the hospital too because they didn’t turn white when you pressed on them. They didn’t mess around and immediately gave him meningococcal medication while they waited for results,” said one mother.

Fortunately it turned out not to be and they attributed it to an allergy to something he ate. To this day I have no idea what it was.’

“Our daughter got MenB when she was three, I thought she had the flu, but luckily her doctor saw a pinprick-sized spot on her chest,” another mother said.