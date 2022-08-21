Tiny Hearts Education shares what to do if your child falls from a height after mum’s horror ordeal

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian mother has warned parents after her baby suffered a skull fracture after falling from a table while changing a diaper.

Parenting group Tiny Hearts Education shared the woman’s story in an Instagram post as a reminder that any child who falls from a height, double himself, needs immediate medical attention.

The mother said her six-month-old daughter, who had not yet started to roll over unassisted, fell from a changing cabinet onto a marble floor while the mother briefly turned her back to her.

An Australian mother has warned parents to take children to hospital if they fall from a double height after her daughter falls off a changing table

The six-month-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was determined to have a skull fracture, but no bleeding or apparent brain damage (photo: scan of baby’s skull)

“I was changing my six-month-old daughter’s diaper on a changing table at my in-laws’ place where the wipes were behind me,” the woman wrote.

“She hasn’t started to roll without help or much speed yet, but when I turned to get a wipe, she rolled off the table onto the marble floor coming over to her side.”

The mother had seen an earlier post from Tiny Hearts advising parents to seek medical attention if their child fell from a double height, so she and her mother-in-law immediately took the baby to the hospital, which was just five minutes away.

“In the car she closed her eyes and fell asleep, I kept her awake until we got to the ER,” recalls the concerned mother.

After the mother turned a nurse into a cephalohematoma, or a large bump on the child’s head, doctors scanned her and found the fractures

“They let us monitor for two hours, but the physician assistant hadn’t felt the impact site and I saw a cephalohematoma emerging.”

A cephalohematoma is a buildup of blood under the scalp that looks like a raised bump on the head.

She advised the bump’s nurse who had a senior doctor scan the child’s head and found a two-inch fracture, but “fortunately” no bleeding or obvious brain damage.

What to do if your child falls from height: If your child has fallen from a height twice that height, they will need immediate medical attention. Even if they look really good. Even though they looked like they hadn’t landed so hard. Even if it was an accident. Reminder for you:⁠ Signs and symptoms after a fall are not always immediately visible⁠

Falling from a height twice that of a child poses a risk of moderate to severe head injury⁠

Moderate to severe head injury = call 000 for an ambulance⁠ Source: Tiny Hearts Education

“Coincidentally, the day before, I had seen a lecture on pediatric trauma advising that a cephalohematoma is a rupture until proven otherwise,” the mother added.

“So glad I was given the authority to advocate for my child!”

The post garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from parents grateful for the potentially life-saving advice.

“This is a good one, I didn’t know this – anything that doubles in size goes straight to the hospital,” one mother wrote.

“Oh my god, how scary and how fragile/small does the bubba look in that big machine,” replied another.

“My boy has fallen twice as long at least a few times and I didn’t take him to the hospital. I had absolutely no idea!!!’ a third comment.

The post also featured some advice from the head of Tiny Hearts Education and former paramedic Nikki Jurcutz for parents to remember if their child falls.

“If your child has fallen from a height twice their height, they need immediate medical attention,” she said.

“Even though they look fine. Even if they looked like they hadn’t landed so hard. Even if it was an accident.’

Nikki said signs and symptoms don’t always show up right away after a fall and that falling from a height twice that of the child could put the child at risk for moderate to severe head injuries.

She also instructed parents to call triple zero for an ambulance for moderate to severe head injuries.