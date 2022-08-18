Tiny child falls out of car in Texas before frantic woman rushes to scoop youngster up off-road

There were no other vehicles on the feeder at the time, as the child was unharmed

This is the horrifying moment when a small child is sent out of a spinning car before a woman frantically rushes to pick them up.

Dramatic footage shows the youngster rushing out of the red SUV as he races through the bend in Houston, Texas.

Seconds later, a woman, unnamed, jumps out of the driver’s door and sprints to save the child.

The horrific incident, which came to light on Tuesday, was captured on a feeder leading to I-69 in the southwest of the city.

A small child fell from a red SUV and onto an entry lane at the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Interstate 69 in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.

Dashcam footage shows car moving forward before pulling out after driver realized child was out of car

A woman jumped out of the vehicle to pick up the child. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident

The woman reattached the child to his seat before she leaves and resumes her day

The clip begins as the red SUV turns right at a traffic stop to get to the feeder next to the interstate.

That’s when the kid, whose identity has also not been revealed, somehow falls out of the car and is sent stretched out across the road.

The driver immediately puts her foot on the brake before the car door is thrown open and she rushes out.

The woman, wearing a gray cap, sprints over to him and scoops up the shirtless boy before returning them to the vehicle.

Fortunately, there were no other vehicles on the feeder at the time. The child also escaped unharmed.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) was not aware of the incident until ABC 13 reached out for comment.

The driver and child have not yet been identified on Wednesday evening.