Tiny bodies of bats allow perfect balance between flight costs and heat dissipation

Many mammal species living in cold climates tend to have large bodies and short limbs to reduce heat loss — a common pattern known as Bergmann’s rule. However, bats are the exception to the rule, exhibiting small body sizes in both warm and cold regions.

A team of researchers led by McGill is shedding light on this long-standing debate about bat body size, focusing on why bats seemingly don’t conform to ecogeographic patterns found in other mammals. Their findings provide a new method for investigating complex macroecology in bat species.

The (energy) costs of the flight

“Measuring energy requirements for temperature regulation and locomotion in wild animals is challenging. In bats, this is compounded by the fact that certain key characteristics such as metabolism and body temperature vary significantly when individuals are captured to make these measurements,” explains Juan. from. G. Rubalcaba, Marie Skłodowska-Curie Postdoctoral researcher in McGill’s Department of Biology.

“As a result, we know little about the energetic processes that drive the evolution of morphology, feeding strategies and other traits that make bats a unique group of mammals.”

Bats require a significant amount of energy to counteract body weight in flight, limiting the maximum size they can reach. To investigate this theory, the team used a model based on thermodynamic and aerodynamic principles to calculate how body size and wing area affect the heat dissipation rates of the body and wing membranes and the drift forces experienced during flight.

The team conducted an analysis of the wing area-mass ratio in nearly 300 species of bats and their results supported the model’s prediction that body shape evolves towards an optimal ratio. High surface areas in relation to body weight increase heat dissipation and thus the cost of maintaining optimal body temperature, while high body mass increases flight costs.

Small, but mighty

In addition, the study found that the selection power towards the optimal ratio was relatively high in species from cold climates, where the cost of thermoregulation is higher. These results suggest that selective forces acting to lower the energy costs of flies prevent bat species in cold regions from having a large body size to help conserve body heat.

“Understanding the factors and processes that drive the evolution of organisms is critical to predicting their responses to environmental changes,” said Dr. Rubalcaba, lead author of the study. “We hope that our new approach to calculating the energetic needs of bats in relation to climatic conditions can be applied to investigating the physiological effects of climate change on all bat species.”

The research was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

