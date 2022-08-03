Tinder’s first female CEO steps down after less than a year

Renate Nyborg was named CEO of Tinder . last September

Tinder’s first female CEO has left after less than a year. Renate Nyborg, who was hired last September, is stepping aside from the dating app amid a stir from parent Match Group.

Match boss Bernard Kim will serve as interim director until a replacement is found, as Tinder said it would take a “step back” from embedding new technology — such as virtual currencies and metaverse-based dating — into its operations.

Match said it expects sales to range from £652m to £660m in the three months to the end of September – results that fell short of expectations.