Tina Turner reveals she DIDN’T want her life story told on stage

Tina Tuner has revealed that she was initially reluctant to tell her life story on stage.

The 82-year-old eventually gave her blessing on the hit musical Tina and is moved by the way the story has influenced others.

“I put a lot of time into this project, and it was sometimes hard to look back through painful memories, but that was all a long time ago; and what I prefer to focus on is the positive messages that can be taken from our show,” she told The Daily Telegraph on Saturday.

“I think it wasn’t until after the show opened that I realized… how much my story meant to so many people, how much it was needed as an inspiration,” she explained,” she added.

“I believe if that’s the case, I have a duty to share it.”

It Comes When Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is set to play at the Royal Theater Sydney in 2023.

British producers have already auditioned in Sydney for the demanding lead, according to promoter Paul Dainty.

“We are very optimistic that we will find great Tinas,” he told AAP.

‘There have been a few in London, because you need some. We are confident that we will have a dynamite cast.”

The show premiered in the British capital in 2018 and went on to break box office records.

Tina Turner, known as the queen of rock and roll, has sold more than 100 million records and received 12 Grammy awards.

Raised in an abusive family and escaping an abusive marriage to her first husband and musical partner Ike Turner, she rose to international fame as a solo artist in 1984 with the stellar album Private Dancer.

Dainty got involved in the musical project seven years ago – before there was any script or contracts signed with the star – believing that Tina Turner’s life story would become a hit show when combined with her songs.

“You laugh together, you cry together, you get emotional and hear these great songs woven through the show, which not many musicals can deliver,” he said.

Tina Turner has a longstanding relationship with Australia, having toured the country for the first time in the 1970s.

The musical will take the stage in Australia with a local cast and crew

She co-starred with Mel Gibson in the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, while her hit song The Best was the soundtrack to memorable National Rugby League campaigns.

“Australia has always shared abundant love with me… It is very special to me that we will be reunited,” Turner said in a statement released Monday.

“The joy, passion and message of resilience in my musical is now as important as ever.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for welcoming me back with open arms.”

