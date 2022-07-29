Tina O’Brien flashes her taut abs in a bandeau top and mini skirt at Coronation Street party

Tina O’Brien flashed her toned abs in a bandeau top and feathered miniskirt as she stepped out to the Coronation Street summer party on Thursday.

The soap star, 38, looked incredible in the all-black ensemble as she joined her co-stars at Manchester’s The Ivy.

She made sure to show off her tight legs in a thigh-high skirt as she ramped up her height with a pair of strappy heels.

Tina layered a neat long blazer over the top of the lace cropped top and was adorned with a gold chain.

The actress, who has played Sarah Platt in the soap since 1999, wore a glitzy gold handbag to complete her elegant ensemble.

She styled her blonde locks in bouncy curls and opted for a shimmery pink lipstick when she arrived at the event.

It comes as Tina remembered the hilarious moment she accidentally threw a leek at Coronation Street actor Rebecca Ryan.

The actress detailed the moment in an upcoming storyline where she hit Rebecca with the vegetable while they were filming.

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary, 48, and Allison Hammond, 47, on This Morning, Tina explained the storyline, in which Rebecca’s character, Lydia Chambers, has an affair with Sarah’s husband, Adam Barlow.

Tina laughed as she explained, “There’s a scene where I had to throw a leek, but my target was so bad I hit her!”

She went on to explain that during filming, Rebecca is so convincing that “you believe what she tells you.”

The actress added: “Rebecca playing Lydia is just a joy to work with and she plays it so convincingly you just believe her.”

