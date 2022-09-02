Tina Kunakey, 25, and husband Vincent Cassel, 55, attend Athena premiere during Venice Film Festival

<!–

Tina Kunakey and her husband Vincent Cassel provided stylish displays during the premiere of Athena at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday.

The French actress, 25, showcased her enviable frame in a form-fitting brown leather asymmetrical dress, which she accessorized with a chunky silver choker.

She increased her height in black heels and held the hand of Vincent, 55, who cut a neat figure in a light brown suit, which he paired with a navy blue polo shirt.

The actor continued his look with round black glasses and a dazzling silver watch.

Netflix’s Athena – slated for release on September 23 – is directed by Romain Gavras and stars Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane and Anthony Bajon.

The IMDb description reads: “Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, the lives of three siblings are thrown into chaos.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, was also spotted arriving in the Italian city, which caught the eye at the city’s airport.

The stunner donned a comfy ensemble after her flight while loaded with countless designer bags.

The Victoria’s Secret angel wore an alabaster cardigan and mocha sweatpants which she layered with a chic blazer.

The brunette beauty opted for a pair of comfy sneakers and shielded her eyes behind shades as she scraped her hair into a messy bun.

She was joined in the arrivals area by fellow model Grace Elizabeth, 25, who glimpsed her tight midriff in an Ed Hardy vest and jeans.

On this year’s lineup, Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, will compete for the competition’s highest award.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”’