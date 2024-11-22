Tina Fey towers over her ‘travel-size’ husband Jeff Richmond on rare outing at Broadway’s Death Becomes Her

Tina Fey enjoyed a date night on Broadway with husband Jeff Richmond during a rare outing together on Thursday’s opening night of Death Becomes Her.

While on the red carpet, the star, 54, approached the songwriter, 63, who she reportedly refers to as “travel-sized,” according to her former 30 Rock co-star Alec Baldwin.

Tina, who has been married to Jeff since 2001, kept warm for the outing, wearing a floor-length black coat and black boots.

She highlighted her features with just a touch of makeup, including a light blush on her cheeks and pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, Jeff, who composed the music and directed several episodes of 30 Rock, looked dapper in a navy pinstriped suit.

He accessorized with a bright red tie and sported a shaggy gray beard.

Tina Fey, 54, enjoyed a date night on Broadway with her husband Jeff Richmond, 63, during a rare outing together on Thursday’s opening night of Death Becomes Her.

Baldwin previously wrote about Tina’s marriage in his 2017 memoir titled However, where he revealed that he “fell in love” with her when they met.

“When I first met Tina Fey, beautiful and dark, smart and funny, sometimes cocky and shy and completely uninterested in me or anything I had to say, I had the same reaction I’m sure many men and women have. : I fell in love,” wrote the actor.

“Tina was then the head writer for ‘Saturday Night Live’ and I was hosting that week’s show.”

However, Baldwin later met Tina’s husband, Jeff, on 30 Rock.

‘I asked Marci Klein, who coordinated talent (SNL), if Tina was single. He pointed to a man sitting by the wall. Or maybe he was standing? It was Jeff Richmond, Tina’s husband,” Baldwin recalled.

‘Jeff is tiny. Tina describes it as “travel-sized.” When I saw it, I thought, “What is she doing with it?”

However, after working together on the satirical comedy series 30 Rock, which aired on NBC from 2006 to 2013, Baldwin changed her mind about Jeff.

“When I ended up working with them two years later, on 30 Rock, where Tina was a writer, producer and star, I changed that to ‘What is he doing with her?'”

“Jeff, who was the talented songwriter and music supervisor for 30 Rock, is as relaxed and outgoing as Tina is cautious and dry.”

Tina and Jeff met while working at The Second City comedy theater and dated for seven years before saying “I do” at a Greek Orthodox ceremony.

They share two daughters, Alice, 19, and Penelope, 13.

The star reached out to the songwriter, whom she reportedly refers to as “travel-sized,” according to her former 30 Rock co-star Alec Baldwin.

Tina, who has been married to Jeff since 2001, kept warm for the outing, wearing a floor-length black coat and black boots.

Also present at Thursday’s opening night was Brooke Shields, 59, who was a vision in a bright pink cut-out dress.

The Blue Lagoon star adorned with large pink hoops

Her light brown tresses cascaded in waves of light.

Brooke highlighted her features with delicate glamour.

Kelly Rowland, 43, looked glamorous in a plum-hued bodycon dress, which she paired with an opulent fur coat.

The Destiny’s Child star completed her outfit with chunky gold hoops.

She wore black gloves to keep warm.

She added height to her look with open heels

Kelly opted for smoky glam

The beauty flashed a smile on the red carpet.

Fellow former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams, 45, made a dramatic entrance in a flowing white dress.

The unique dress was made of a mesh-like material.

Ariana Greenblatt, 17, looked stylish in a smart business suit, which consisted of a well-fitted jacket and pencil skirt.

The 65-year-old star wore her raven tresses in a straight style, framing her face.

Former View co-host Sherri Shepherd, 57, sparkled in a black dress with mirror embellishments.

Matthew Morrison, 46, sported a striped sweater with mustard pants.

Also present at Thursday’s opening night was Brooke Shields, 59, who was a vision in a bright pink cut-out dress.

The Blue Lagoon star accessorized with large pink hoops. Her light brown tresses cascaded in waves of light.

Kelly Rowland, 43, looked glamorous in a plum-hued bodycon dress, which she paired with an opulent fur coat.

The Destiny’s Child star completed her outfit with chunky gold hoops.

Fellow former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams, 45, made a dramatic entrance in a flowing white dress.

Ariana Greenblatt, 17, looked chic in a smart business suit, which consisted of a well-fitted jacket and pencil skirt.

The 65-year-old star wore her raven tresses in a straight style, framing her face.

Matthew Morrison, 46, wore a striped sweater with mustard pants.

Former View co-host Sherri Shepherd, 57, sparkled in a black dress with mirror embellishments.

In 2017, Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli recruited writer Marco Pennette, as well as composers Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, to bring to the stage Robert Zemeckis’ 1992 gay cult classic film, starring Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn.

Death Becomes Her is based on the 1992 gay cult classic film of the same name, starring (from LR) Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn.

Williams plays the mysterious and wealthy socialite Viola Van Horn, who is a slight variation on Isabella Rossellini’s delightfully camp Lisle von Rhuman from the original film.

Smash alum and Tony nominee Megan Hilty plays aging actress Madeline Ashton, while two-time Tony nominee Jennifer Simard plays her enemy Helen Sharp, who vows revenge after Madeline ‘steals’ her fiancé, plastic surgeon Ernest Menville (Christopher Sieber).

The logline reads: “After a sip of Viola’s magic potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored… and a grudge that will last for eternity.”

The $55 million-budgeted Beverly Hills zom-com received mixed reviews, but still racked up $149 million at the global box office and was fully embraced by the LGBTQ community.