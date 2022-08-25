Tina Arena throws her weight behind unvaxxed teachers

<!–

Tina Arena has thrown her weight behind low profile teachers in Queensland amid a proposal to cut their pay.

The legendary Chains singer, 54, joined the debate after Julie Bishop called the move “hard” and questioned its justification.

Appearing on the Today show on Wednesday, the former Secretary of State was unwavering in her support for the teachers and their choice of vaccination.

“We’ve definitely moved on from this now,” Julie said.

“I would like to see the medical advice that would support such a sanction for people who did make a choice,” she added.

The political heavyweight rightly said it was hard to justify expecting people to still get work, but for a lower wage than their peers.

‘I do not think so’ [the penalty] passes every logical test and it’s a punishment they don’t deserve,” Ms Bishop added.

Tina openly supported the former minister by putting her shoulders under the comments on Instagram.

“No wonder you’ve left the political arena! No pun, of course,” Tina wrote.

Threatening teachers because of Covid…… another conversation??? To bring about the revolution of the free thinkers? Please, please,” she added.

The comments are amid conversations. Education Queensland is in the process of completing disciplinary action against approximately 900 of the 54,000 public educators, assistants, administrative staff and cleaners who failed to comply with the state’s directive to get vaccinated.

“School staff have had ample opportunity to follow the lawful direction or provide evidence as to why they should be exempted from the directive since the vaccination requirements were announced in November 2021,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fine imposed is specific to individual circumstances, but corresponds to a reduction of between $25 and $90 per week for 18 weeks, relative to normal wages.

“This is not an unusual sentence resulting from disciplinary proceedings,” the statement said.

Despite a national teacher shortage, Education Minister Grace Grace said Queensland has decided not to take the “drastic action” of firing teachers like other states.

‘That was always part of a disciplinary process. We have decided not to go along with that,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

Her comments follow the Federal Secretary of Elderly Care, Anika Wells, announcing that unvaccinated teachers faced “the consequences of that choice.”

“Everyone has the right to make a choice about whether or not to vaxx, but no one has the right to be free from the consequences of that choice, and these have long been mapped out and they have paid off. docked for the six months before that,” she told Nine’s Today program.

“So this is no surprise and something the Queensland government will have to go through with the very small group of teachers given that 99 per cent have actually been vaccinated.”