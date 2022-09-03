Timothée Chalamet’s fans go WILD as it’s claimed he plays ‘sexy bisexual cannibal’ in Bones And All

<!–

Timothée Chalamet’s fans went wild after it was alleged that he’s playing a “sexy bisexual cannibal” in his new film Bones And All, after its Friday premiere.

The picture reportedly received an 8.5-minute standing ovation on its debut at the Venice Film Festival, where Timothée’s character Lee is said to have seduced a man in a sexy carnival scene before falling in love with the female role Maren.

According to Varietythe film was ‘devoured’ by the audience, who handed out their ‘longest and most enthusiastic’ applause of the festival to date.

“I must see it so bad, I’m foaming at my mouth!” Timothée Chalamet’s fans went wild after he was alleged to be playing a ‘sexy bisexual cannibal’ in Bones And All, after its Friday premiere

Italian director Luca Guadagnino is said to have wiped his eyes while the Sala Grande audience chanted: “Luca! Luca!”

Timothée and Taylor Russell, who plays antiheroine Maren, were among the cast members who descended the theater’s mezzanine floor to greet the enthusiastic audience in the orchestra, reports say.

It was alleged that The Call Me By Your name star subsequently caused additional cheers by holding up scraps of paper with Luca and Taylor’s names intended to reserve their seats.

Gripping: The photo reportedly received an 8.5-minute standing ovation on its debut at the Venice Film Festival, where Timothée’s character Lee is said to have seduced a man

At the screening, fans wrote on Twitter: “I have to watch the Timothée Chalamet cannibal film so much I’m foaming at the mouth.”

Another wrote: ‘God I love Italy with all my heart. movie stars (the incredible) chalamet as a sexy cannibal’

Sharing Variety’s article, a third agreed: “Chalamet’s star shines like a sexy bisexual cannibal, so catapulting the clandestine thespian.”

Wow! The film was reportedly ‘devoured’ by the audience, who gave their ‘longest and most enthusiastic’ applause of the festival to date (Timothee and Taylor Russell in character)

In Bones And All, Timothée plays the disenfranchised drifter Lee, who falls in love with cannibal Maren and they become a starving couple on the run.

The film reunited Timothée with its Call Me By Your Name director Luca, and production was in full swing in Kentucky and Ohio after the Armie Hammer cannibal scandal erupted in January 2021.

In the teaser, Lee asks Maren, “Don’t you think I’m a bad person?” Maren replies, “All I think is that I love you.”

Hilarious: During the screening, fans wrote on Twitter: ‘I have to watch the Timothee Chalamet cannibal movie so bad I’m foaming at the mouth’

The coming-of-age horror film is set in the 1980s when Lee’s Chevy truck with Indiana plates has bumper stickers for Reagan/Bush 1984 and one that reads, “My wife, yes. My dog ​​maybe. My gun, never.’

The mysterious trailer – filled with the sounds of screaming women – shows just one glimpse of Maren with blood on her face crouching in a bathroom.

There are also flashes of the couple running into a hospital, a frightened shirtless man in overalls running, and Lee looking startled as he gets behind the wheel.

Talented: Italian director Luca Guadagnino (center) is said to have wiped his eyes as the Sala Grande audience chanted, “Luca! Luca!”

“They meet and go together on a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trapdoors of Ronald Reagan’s America,” the synopsis read.

“But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying past and to a definitive standpoint that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Bones and All, which hits theaters November 23, is based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel and features Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, and Francesca Scorsese.