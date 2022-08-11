Timothee Chalamet unveils first teaser for cannibal novel Bones and All

Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet shared the first teaser for his upcoming cannibal novel Bones and All with his captive, combined 19.7 million Instagram/Twitter followers.

The 30-second preview was released on Wednesday, THE SAME DAY that released the House of Hammer trailer featuring “100% Cannibal” and Timothée’s Call My By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer.

Bones And All stars the native New Yorker, 26, as disenfranchised drifter Lee, who falls in love with cannibal Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell) and they become a starving couple on the run.

The film reunited Timothée with its Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, and production was in full swing in Kentucky and Ohio after the Armie Hammer cannibal scandal erupted in January 2021.

In the teaser, Lee asks Maren, “Don’t you think I’m a bad person?”

Maren replies, “All I think is that I love you.”

The coming-of-age horror film is set in the 1980s when Lee’s Chevy truck with Indiana plates has bumper stickers for Reagan/Bush 1984 and one that reads, “My wife, yes. My dog ​​maybe. My gun, never.’

The mysterious trailer – filled with the sounds of screaming women – shows just one glimpse of Maren with blood on her face crouching in a bathroom.

There are also flashes of the couple running into a hospital, a frightened shirtless man in overalls running, and Lee looking startled as he gets behind the wheel.

“They meet and go together on a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trapdoors of Ronald Reagan’s America,” the synopsis read.

“But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying past and to a definitive standpoint that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Bones and All – which hits theaters on November 23 – is based on the 2015 novel by Camille DeAngelis and features Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green and Francesca Scorsese.

Armie’s prosecutors Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison reveal how he tricked them into extreme SM sexual activity, which left them both traumatized.

After more women came forward, the divorced father of two – who has since gone through a nine-month rehabilitation period – was dropped by his WME agent, publicist and future projects.

