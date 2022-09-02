Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit at Bones and All premiere

Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new romantic cannibal film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

The 26-year-old French-American star caught the eye in a striking red jumpsuit, featuring a bold backless design.

Chalamet pulled off the edgy look with stylish designer sunglasses and ran down the red carpet to greet fans and his co-stars.

His outfit included high-waisted pants and a turtleneck top, and he paired the look with a pair of black leather boots.

Chalamet wore his dark locks in curls and light makeup.

He appeared in good spirits on the day and met co-star Taylor Russell, 28, on the red carpet stunned in an emerald green dress.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

Film screenings take place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Bones And All stars the native New Yorker, 26, as disenfranchised drifter Lee, who falls in love with cannibal Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell) and they become a starving couple on the run.

The film reunited Timothée with his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

In the teaser, Lee asks Maren, “Don’t you think I’m a bad person?”

Maren replies, “All I think is that I love you.”

The coming-of-age horror film is set in the 1980s when Lee’s Chevy truck with Indiana plates has bumper stickers for Reagan/Bush 1984 and one that reads, “My wife, yes. My dog ​​maybe. My gun, never.’

The mysterious trailer – filled with the sounds of screaming women – shows just one glimpse of Maren with blood on her face crouching in a bathroom.

There are also flashes of the couple running into a hospital, a frightened shirtless man in overalls running, and Lee looking startled as he gets behind the wheel.

“They meet and go together on a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trapdoors of Ronald Reagan’s America,” the synopsis read.

“But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying past and to a definitive standpoint that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Bones and All, which hits theaters November 23, is based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel and features Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, and Francesca Scorsese.