Timothée Chalamet shares the career advice that was given to him by Leonardo DiCaprio

Timothée Chalamet has revealed the career advice given to him on Thursday by fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

He won the October issue of British Vogue as the first male solo star ever and shared the expert knowledge the Hollywood longtimer had told him.

The 26-year-old star described his “crazy dream” of becoming an actor as he recalled his fame and first meeting with Leo.

Timothée co-starred with Leo in last year’s dark comedy hit Don’t Look Up, but shed light on the duo’s first meeting in 2018.

The actor revealed that Leo simply told him, “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

Timothée previously quoted his role models as Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan and Leo, and so far seems to take the stars’ advice very seriously.

Speaking of his rise to fame and aspirations to become an actor, he explained, “I was delusional in my early teens to have an acting career in my late teens.

And in my late teens, when I was working on theater and starting to play in New York, I felt like I lowered my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in the theater and hopefully make enough money off a TV show. show or something I could support myself [with].

“Then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life moves at six million miles an hour.”

Oscar nominee Timothée shared the first teaser for his upcoming cannibal novel Bones and All with his followers last month.

The 30-second preview was released on Wednesday, THE SAME DAY that released the House of Hammer trailer featuring “100% Cannibal” and Timothée’s Call My By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer.

In Bones And All, the native New Yorker plays as disenfranchised hobo Lee, who falls in love with cannibal Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell) and they become a starving couple on the run.

The film reunited Timothée with its Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, and production was in full swing in Kentucky and Ohio after the Armie Hammer cannibal scandal erupted in January 2021.

