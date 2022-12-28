Timothee Chalamet Shares Adorable Childhood Photo in Honor of His 27th Birthday

Timothée Chalamet shared an adorable memory on his 27th birthday Tuesday afternoon.

The Call Me By Your Name actor uploaded a fun polaroid from his childhood showing him with his brown hair gelled on one side of the head.

The young photo of him featured a small smile and a face covered in freckles.

He kept the legend simple, writing, ’27[emoji with one eyebrow cocked.]’

Several of Chalamet’s friends also posted for her birthday, including Kiernan Shipka, who donned a red top with a white skirt while the couple hung out on a New York City street.

The photos from her birthday came a couple of weeks after she announced that she had wrapped filming for her upcoming movie Dune: Part Two.

The New York native announced that filming ended with a smiling selfie in the desert with his rarely seen father Marc.

He posted the snapshot of himself standing topless and flashing a peace sign next to his father.

‘DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad!!)’ wrote Timothée – who plays Paul Atreides in the film – next to the smiling photo.

In June, Warner Bros. moved the highly-anticipated sequel’s release from October 20, 2023 to November 17, 2023, according to Term.

In addition to Timothee, Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Rebecca), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Javier Bardem (Stilgar) and Stellan Skarsgard (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen) reprise their roles for the sequel.

Several new characters have also been cast, including Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Irulan’s father Emperor Shaddam IV, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, and Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot.

The first Dune movie was released last year in October 2021 and earned a whopping $401 million at the box office, becoming a quick commercial success.

The sci-fi film, which is based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert, has won a number of accolades, including six Oscars and a Golden Globe.

Timothee recently opened to Variety they side with their Dune co-stars, including Zendaya, who takes on the role of Chani once again in the sequel.

He informed the publication that, “She’s bringing back exactly what she brought to the first one, which was amazing, but in greater abundance.”

And she really has become a sister. I am very grateful to have her as a partner, sister and friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca, because we work with him back to back on very different projects.

In September, Timothée spoke about “transitioning into an adult mindset” as his career skyrockets, admitting he’s an old soul.

Speaking to Vogue, the actor explained how the Covid-19 pandemic changed his thinking, sharing: “I should have been trying to get my adult feet under me a little bit sooner than I did.”

“I found myself having to really, you know, be honest with myself that what I’ve been able to get to in life was balls against the wall, like throwing everything at [it] at a young age that, by some miracle, led me to where I am today. But then transition to an adult mindset.

Continuing that he feels his mentality is that of an ‘old man’, the movie star explained: ‘The way I feel over 26 I have always felt. It’s not that I feel like I’ve had some mental breakthrough that has given me perspective. The perspective that feels ‘old’, I feel like I was born with it.’