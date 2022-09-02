Timothée Chalamet dons floral knitted cardigan and oversized camo shorts during Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet showed his unique sense of style at a photocall for his new film, Bones & All, at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday.

The 26-year-old actor stood out in a black knit cardigan with pink-and-orange floral motifs, which he layered over a white T-shirt with gray prints.

He continued his eccentric look with oversized khaki camo shorts and shin-high black boots, along with a silver necklace and matching rings.

The film – which will premiere at the festival – will be presented in the official competition, Venezia 79, during the gala that runs from August 31 to September 10.

Timothée reunites with director Luca Guadagnino, with whom he previously collaborated on Call Me By Your Name, for which he received a lot of critical attention.

Bones & All is based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, which was first published in 2015.

The film revolves around a couple of cannibals who become lovers and take a road trip across the United States.

The New York native will play a character named Lee, while Taylor Russell will play the role of Maren.

Other cast members in the soon-to-be premiere film include Mark Rylance, Andre Holland, and Chloe Sevigny.

Development of the feature was originally announced last year when the lead actors signed up to appear in the film.

Shooting took place last year, with Cincinnati, Ohio, as the primary shooting location.

Luca spoke about working with Timothée during an interview with Deadlinewhere he noted that a conversation with the actor during the development process helped change Lee as a character.

“That conversation made the character more mature and also made the movie more mature,” he recalls.

The filmmaker also praised the artist’s ability to articulate his perspective on the project.

“As always, it was so deeply inspiring to talk to him because he is so smart and has such a specific view of things,” he said.

Luca then said he was happy to reunite with Timothée.

“I really believe that if you’re a filmmaker or a storyteller, you have to work with and around a group of people who are your family, and with whom you create bonds that are very deeply familial,” he stated.

Bones & All is currently premiering on Friday at the Venice International Film Festival.

It will also be widely released in the United States on November 23.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.