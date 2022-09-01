Timothee Chalamet cuts a stylish figure in a pair of leather pants while having drinks with friends

<!–

Timothee Chalamet was spotted having a drink with Stephane Bak at The St Regis Venice in Italy on Thursday afternoon.

The 26-year-old performer appeared to be enjoying his time with the 25-year-old comedian as they engaged in conversation outside.

The actor’s outing took place during the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where his latest film will premiere.

Fun in the sun: Timothee Chalamet was spotted drinking with Stephane Bak at The St. Regis Venice on Thursday afternoon

Chalamet cut a relatively casual figure while wearing a t-shirt and leather pants.

The Dune star wore stylish sunglasses as he soaked up the Venetian sun.

The artist will currently be seen in the upcoming coming-of-age movie Bones & All.

The actor reunited with director Luca Guadagnino, with whom he previously collaborated on Call Me By Your Name, for which he received a lot of critical attention.

Good company: The 26-year-old performer appeared to be enjoying his time with the 25-year-old comedian as they engaged in conversation and made the most of their experience at the holiday destination

Bones & All is based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, which was first published in 2015.

The film revolves around a couple of cannibals who become lovers and take a road trip across the United States.

Chalamet will play a character named Lee, while Taylor Russell will play the role of Maren.

Other cast members in the soon-to-be premiere film include Mark Rylance, Andre Holland, and Chloe Sevigny.

Storyline: The film revolves around a couple of cannibals who become lovers and take a road trip across the United States

Development of the feature was originally announced last year when the lead actors signed up to appear in the film.

Shooting took place last year, with Cincinnati, Ohio, as the primary shooting location.

Guadagnino spoke about working with Chalamet during an interview with Deadlinewhere he noted that a conversation with the actor during the development process helped change Lee as a character.

“That conversation made the character more mature and also made the movie more mature,” he recalls.

Working Around: Guadagnino spoke about working with Chalamet during an interview with Deadline, where he noted that talking to the actor during the development process helped transform Lee as a character

The filmmaker also praised the artist’s ability to articulate his perspective on the project.

“As always, it was so deeply inspiring to talk to him because he is so smart and has such a specific view of things,” he said.

Guadagnino then said he was happy to reunite with Chalamet.

Happy: Guadagnino then said he was happy to reunite with Chalamet

“I really believe that if you’re a filmmaker or a storyteller, you have to work with and around a group of people who are your family, and with whom you create bonds that are very deeply familial,” he stated.

Bones & All is currently premiering on Friday at the Venice International Film Festival.

It will also be widely released in the United States on November 23.