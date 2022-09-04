Timothee Chalamet admits ‘it’s tough to be alive’ in the age of social media

<!–

Timothee Chalamet speaks out about the nuances of life in a digital peak era.

During the Venice Film Festival last weekend, the 26-year-old star spoke to reporters about his dislike of social media.

“Being young now, and always being young – I can only speak for my generation – must be judged heavily,” he explained at a press conference.

He also said: “I can’t imagine growing up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters struggling with an internal dilemma without the ability to be on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram. to go. or TikTok and find out where they fit.”

The conversation was sparked when he discussed his character in the upcoming movie Bones & All, about a cannibal growing up in the 1980s.

In addition, the New York City resident predicted that society will soon “collapse” as a result of ubiquitous control.

“I think it’s hard to live now. I think social collapse is in the air – or it smells like it – and, without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully movies matter, because that’s the artist’s role…to shine a light. cast on what’s going on,’ said Chalamet.

For the film, which premiered Friday at the festival, the actor reunited with director Luca Guadagnino, with whom he previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed Call Me By Your Name.

Bones & All is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

It revolves around a couple of cannibals who fall in love and take a road trip across the United States.

Chalamet portrays a character named Lee, while Taylor Russell plays his girlfriend Maren.

In July, the boy-faced star teased the upcoming feature with an still shared on social media.

In his caption, he simply wrote “Bones & All,” teasing his 17.8 million followers with a brief glimpse into the world of Lee and Maren.

The film will premiere in the United States this fall and hit theaters on November 23.