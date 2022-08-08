Timo Werner ‘to leave Chelsea to return to RB Leipzig’ as Blues accept huge financial loss

Timo Werner is reportedly poised to return to RB Leipzig after the German club reached an agreement with Chelsea on a transfer fee.

The 26-year-old left Leipzig to move to Stamford Bridge in 2020 for £47.5 million, but according to Sky Germany he will return to his former club for just €30 million.

Serie A giants Juventus have also expressed interest in signing Werner this summer, but the German has opted to return to Leipzig.

Timo Werner has agreed to rejoin RB Leipzig just two years after leaving the club

Thomas Tuchel struggled to get the best out of Werner during his time at Stamford Bridge

With the deal nearing completion, Chelsea are on the brink of losing £22.2million on the player believed to be solving their striker problems when he arrived in West London just two years ago.

Instead, Werner’s time at Chelsea has been largely disappointing, with the forward scoring just 10 league goals in his two full seasons with the club.

However, he did win the Champions League in his first campaign with the Blues in 2020/21 and scored in the semi-final against Real Madrid.

However, that was as good as it got for the striker. He was behind Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku in the pecking order last season, with just 15 top starts all season.

Werner struggled to perform consistently for Chelsea during his time in England

Following Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan on loan earlier this summer, Werner may have hoped for more playing time this season, but that didn’t materialize.

He was completely excluded from the squad for Saturday’s trip to Everton, signaling that his time at Stamford Bridge has come to an end.

Werner will now try to rediscover his best form at Leipzig – a club where he first blossomed.

He scored 90 goals in 156 appearances in his first stint with Leipzig, including 28 Bundesliga goals in his last season with the club before moving to Chelsea.