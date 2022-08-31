Timmy Mallett pays tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev and refers to 1990 Moscow visit with Wacaday

Influential figures from the world of politics and diplomacy paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev after his death was announced last night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “saddened” by the death of the former leader of the Soviet Union.

But one man you might not have expected to add warm words is Timmy Mallett, the 1980s children’s television star.

The former host, 66, who is remembered by millions for his wacky jokes, jokes and silly slogans on shows including the Wide Awake Club and Wacaday, paid tribute to Gorbachev before Johnson posted his own message.

The star referred to Gorbachev’s pioneering reforms of “perestroika” – restructuring – and “glasnost” – openness – that ultimately contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev’s reforms inspired Mallett to visit Russia in a 1990 episode of Wacaday, which featured him on the outside of the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow.

He wrote: ‘I think of the brave Mikael Gorbachev and how his perestroika and glasnost inspired our Wacaday-fun trip to Russia 1990.

“To explain Glasnost, I stepped out of the shadows into the light and entertained Red Square with Mallett’s Mallet. Thank you Gorby #RIP’.

Mallet fans were quick to respond to his tribute with their own warm words to Wacaday, with someone saying the star had helped “take down the Iron Curtain.”

Gorbachev introduced perestroika after becoming the head of the communist party in 1985.

The program of capital investment that was the main starting point was intended to emulate the western countries economically.

It also saw the introduction of market reforms intended to make the Soviet economy more efficient.

The reforms also saw the creation of a new parliament, the Congress of Soviets of People’s Deputies, which allowed Russians to vote for elected representatives, including non-Communists.

Glasnost, introduced later in the 1980s, was the second strand of Gorbachev’s reform agenda.

It involved granting more freedom to the media and criticism from government officials.

The measure ultimately reduced the Communist Party’s power in Russia and failed to get Gorbachev fans among the organization’s hardliners.

In a clip from the episode posted on social media after his tribute, Mallett is seen touring the Kremlin grounds

The 1990 episode of Wacaday, where Mallett went to the Soviet Union, was titled ‘Tales from Russia: “Gremlins in the Kremlin”‘.

In a clip from the episode posted on social media after his tribute, Mallett can be seen touring the Kremlin grounds.

He says: ‘I always thought the Kremlin was a big old building full of boring men making boring decisions, but in fact there is more to it.

“It has huge walls, it goes all the way for two and a half kilometers, with a very large tower in the middle.”

He said viewers would be “amazed at what’s inside.”

Once inside the Kremlin walls, he said, “I think it’s a bit like rolling the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey and the Houses of Parliament into one.”

The star then described the famous 6-meter-tall Tsar’s bell on the Kremlin grounds, saying, “Imagine what kind of sound this bell must make.”

He was also seen jokingly trying to “call” it with his signature hammer.

One wrote: ‘I was living in Moscow at the time and I had a chat with you in Red Square.

“At a time when it took six weeks to book a phone call to the UK, you were the only contact I’ve had with home in ages.”

Another said: ‘I remember that episode. It was still Leningrad when you went and I told the episode 12 years later when I saw you at my university.

The star’s main prop was simply known as “Mallett’s Mallett.” He is pictured above with the pink toy in 1991

Wacaday was a spin-off of the Wide Awake Club. Mallet poses with children who appeared on the show in 1984

“It was great that you brought history to young people.

A fourth user added: “However, he did a good job of entertaining and educating children at the same time.”

Mallett was also praised by users for his visit to South Africa in 1991, shortly after the apartheid system was abolished.

He was featured on the show and explained the system of racial segregation, which oppressed the majority of the black population. One user said Wacaday “did political history right.”