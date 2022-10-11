Time to clean up some serious savings on vacuums and air purifiers this Prime Early Access day!
Time to clean up and make some serious savings on this Prime Early Access Sale Day! Find great discounts on vacuum cleaners and air purifiers from Shark, iRobot, Hoover, Bissell, Honeywell and more
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.
Anytime is a good time to invest in quality home cleaning products. After all, they’re all to your advantage, whether you’re looking for a better vacuum that handles dirt more effectively or a powerful air purifier that zaps away harmful allergens.
You’re in luck on both counts now, as the Prime Early Access sale on Amazon is packed with discounted savings on some of the biggest brands in the country – think Hoover, Bissell, Shark and more. This is what you need to grab now.
Life is just a lot easier when you leave the dirty work to a robot. If it’s high time you got one, this is the one you want – it’s a powerful beast of a vacuum disguised as a cute little disc that glides peacefully across your floor, sucking up all the dirt. You’ll wonder how you ever managed without it!
Animal hair, go away! You love your furry relative, but there’s no doubt that they leave quite a bit of fur around the house. Welcome this slim companion into your household and say goodbye to the build-up once and for all. At this price point, it is essential for any pet owner.
You have never seen such an air purifier. If you appreciate good style as much as clear sky, you’ll love what this cube brings to your life. It is as fashionable as it is functional, but it impresses with its purifying power – especially in rooms up to 350 square meters.
Looking for an everyday vacuum cleaner that just solves every mess, without any problem? Trust this Hoover to get the job done conveniently. It’s the answer to everything from stubborn crumbs on the carpet to pet hair in the upholstery.
You can’t go wrong with this behemoth of an air purifier that really goes to work clearing the air of the allergens that threaten your comfort day in and day out. If you have allergies indoors, you will appreciate how quickly it works to make your indoor air cleaner and fresher.
Self-care is a BIG deal, as anyone who loves a little me-time (and who doesn’t?) can attest. This air purifier makes that time even more special, offering you a space to diffuse your favorite essential oils as it purifies the air of allergens. It’s also great for the baby’s room!
Have you ever wished you could put the mop behind you for good? You’re not alone – that’s probably why this robot mop was created in the first place. Yet another benefit of living in the 21st century, this cool device removes the clutter on tile, hardwood and stone so you can enjoy beautiful floors without the hassle.
A vacuum cleaner that looks this good is definitely worth another look. This powerhouse covers every surface, from your fluffy carpets to your sleek hardwoods to your stone tiles. Whatever the floor type, this modern vacuum cleaner impresses – and when you’re done cleaning, all you have to do is press the button to empty the dust container.
There are air purifiers and then there is this Shark model which is designed to pick up 99.98% of particles from micro to large so you can breathe the cleanest air possible. The Clean Sense IQ monitors the quality of your indoor air, so you can always be sure it’s doing its job.