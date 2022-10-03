Time resolved studies reveal the origin of the unparalleled high efficiency of one nanosecond laser ablation in liquids

(a) Pump-probe microscopy setup for the ablation in water. No cuvette is used for the analysis of the ablation process in air, otherwise the setup is the same. (b) Image post-processing of the three captured images. The images of the pristine surface (R0), during the ablation process (R(Δt)) and after the ablation process is completed (Rinf) were used to calculate the temporal (ΔR/R0) and final state (ΔRinf/R0) relative. change reflectivity. The red dotted circles mark the transient laser-modified region A and the final laser-modified region ΔAinf. Credit: Compuscript Ltd



Liquid laser ablation is a scalable nanoparticle production method in fields such as catalysis and biomedicine. Several energy dissipation channels, such as absorption by the liquid and scattering at the ablation plume and cavitation bubble, lead to reduced laser energy available for nanoparticle production. Ultra-short pulse durations cause unwanted effects. A study, recently published in in Optoelectronic Advancesexamined pulse duration regimes from pico- to nanoseconds and found that pulse durations of approximately 1-2 ns allow for the most efficient laser ablation in liquid.

Liquid laser ablation (LAL) is a versatile method for synthesizing nanoparticles (NPs), enabling the production of ligand-free colloids. Compared to chemically synthesized colloids, particles generated by LAL show a higher signal-to-noise ratio. They are suitable as reference material for nanotoxicological tests, allow the decoration of microparticles for 3D printing and have high potential in heterogeneous catalysis. Moreover, with LAL it is possible to produce molar fraction series of alloyed NPs from pressed micropowder targets, even if there is a mixing gap in the elements.

Although laser-generated particles show advantages over chemically synthesized NPs, only a few commercial distributors offer laser-generated NPs. One reason could be that LAL only becomes more economically viable than chemical synthesis for nanoparticle productivity above 550 mg/h (for gold). High LAL productivity can only be achieved with powerful picosecond laser systems (>200 W). The powerful laser systems must operate at high repetition rates of a few MHz. Fast polygon scanners are needed to effectively utilize the available laser power. The complexity of the process and the high investment costs explain why only a few commercial distributors offer LAL-generated NPs.

In addition to scaling productivity by increasing laser power, carefully tuning the laser pulse duration is another route to optimize the LAL process. Nanosecond LAL (ns-LAL) has achieved similar power-specific ablation rates as picosecond LAL (ps-LAL). However, mostly ~10 ns lasers are used, with only a few publications examining the lower pulse width limit (~0.6 ns) delivering cavity length limited Q-switched lasers.

In contrast to air ablation, additional energy loss mechanisms occur during LAL. These mechanisms can be divided into two categories. A category represents losses due to interactions between the laser pulse with the water layer. The other category shows losses from interactions with induced ablation dynamics. The extent of influence of these loss mechanisms on LAL productivity strongly depends on the duration of the laser pulse.

Optical degradation in liquid occurs when the laser pulse generates a plasma with a certain critical electron density by means of multiphoton ionization followed by cascade ionization. The emerging plasma absorbs a large portion of the pulse energy (~50%). Only the trailing pulse edge experiences plasma absorption. Thus, a greater proportion of the pulse energy (~80%) is transferred through the optical breakdown volume.

NPs present in the liquid can significantly lower the threshold flow for the optical degradation of ns pulses. LAL performed with ultra-short laser pulses is often accompanied by non-linear effects. When the losses caused by nonlinear effects and optical breakdown are combined, up to 70% of the pulse energy can be quenched before reaching the target surface. Furthermore, there are attempts to account for the NP concentration-dependent shielding effect.

It was found that the ablation efficiency varies widely depending on the experimental conditions. Efficiency is maximum for laser systems operating with a pulse width of one nanosecond compared to a few ps or >5 ns. No mechanistic explanation has been given and no pulse conditions of any kind have been applied. It should be emphasized that the optimal pulse duration of ~1 ns is readily available by Q-switching of short-cavity laser resonators. Optimal LAL processing is possible by using low-cost Q-switched lasers, avoiding the high investment costs of mode-locked femto and picosecond lasers.

Laser ablation synthesis of colloids in liquids is a promising fabrication method for nanomaterials. Short pulsed LAL with a pulse width of about ten ns is as efficient as ultrashort pulsed LAL. In either case, intra-pulse attenuation caused by the liquid or plume, vapor and cavitation bubble limits the efficient energy deposition. The researchers determined characteristic shielding times, which translated into optimal laser pulse duration. The reduction of shielding effects during the laser pulse irradiation increases the observed ablation efficiency for 1 ns LAL of Au. Q-switched nanosecond lasers with reduced cavity length can take LAL to even higher efficiency.

Non-stop signal achieved in powerful Erbium-doped mid-infrared lasers

More information:

Sarah Dittrich et al, Time-resolved studies reveal the origin of the unparalleled high efficiency of one-nanosecond laser ablation in liquids, Optoelectronic Advances (2022). Sarah Dittrich et al, Time-resolved studies reveal the origin of the unparalleled high efficiency of one-nanosecond laser ablation in liquids,(2022). DOI: 10.29026/oea.2022.210053

Provided by Compuscript Ltd