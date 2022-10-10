WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) Play Against the Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) at the Crypto.com Arena

Playtime: 10:30 PM EDT on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (10:30 p.m. ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

pic.twitter.com/Wvpy3AEiCx22:19

1665369246 389 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665369246 950 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Norm Powell has been banned from tonight’s preseason game due to left rib pain. – 22:12

1665369246 301 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers guard Norm Powell (left rib pain) will miss tonight’s preseason game against Minnesota, the team says. – 22:11

1665369246 862 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Preseason Start 5⃣ vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves

1⃣ » @John Wall

2⃣ » @Paul George

3⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard

4⃣ » @Marcus Morris

5⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/cxycQO1RMl22:07

1665369247 746 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665369246 862 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Preparations in DTLA.
🕖 7:30 PM PT | @KTLA pic.twitter.com/oUSM1NIJUB21:52

1665369247 272 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Chris Finch told reporters in Los Angeles before tonight’s game that Karl-Anthony Towns will make his preseason debut tonight, the team said. Rudy Gobert will not play. – 21:05

1665369247 530 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns is playing tonight, Rudy Gobert isn’t, Chris Finch tells media ahead of tonight’s game – 21:05

1665369247 658 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Jon Krawczynskic @JonKrawczynski

Chris Finch says in LA that Karl-Anthony Towns will make his season debut tonight. Rudy Gobert will not play – 21:05

1665369247 961 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Timberwolves will face Karl-Anthony Towns tonight against Clippers. Rudy Gobert will sit outside. – 21:04

Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

pic.twitter.com/m1AxjBwEFy20:26

1665369249 96 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665369250 339 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Brandon Rahbar @Brandon Rahbar

Lu Dort
19 points
4-8 of 3
13 minutes
Dort should get a lot more open catch and shoot 3s this season by playing alongside SGA, Giddey, Mann and JDub. – 8:00 pm

Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

LA business casual. pic.twitter.com/wg2n1qx1ww19:48

1665369250 373 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665369250 33 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665369250 570 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665369250 339 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

No SGA, Giddey, Mann, JRE, Bazley, Kenrich or Muscala for OKC tonight.
Good news: Thunder fans should take a closer look at lottery rookies Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng, Lu Dort’s first appearance in 2022 and of course Poku 3.0. – 17:51

1665369250 607 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and JRE are sitting out tonight’s game – 17:32

1665369250 136 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said Kenrich, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Muscala are OUT. Also DNP CD tonight: Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. – 17:32

1665369251 675 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Lu Dort will play tonight, confirms Mark Daigneault.
Giddey, Bazley, JRE and Tre Mann will rest tonight. – 17:32

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More