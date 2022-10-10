Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) Play Against the Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) at the Crypto.com Arena
Playtime: 10:30 PM EDT on Sunday, October 9, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (10:30 p.m. ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Norm Powell has been banned from tonight’s preseason game due to left rib pain. – 22:12
Clippers guard Norm Powell (left rib pain) will miss tonight’s preseason game against Minnesota, the team says. – 22:11
Preseason Start 5⃣ vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
1⃣ » @John Wall
2⃣ » @Paul George
3⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/cxycQO1RMl – 22:07
Preparations in DTLA.
🕖 7:30 PM PT | @KTLA pic.twitter.com/oUSM1NIJUB – 21:52
Chris Finch told reporters in Los Angeles before tonight’s game that Karl-Anthony Towns will make his preseason debut tonight, the team said. Rudy Gobert will not play. – 21:05
Karl-Anthony Towns is playing tonight, Rudy Gobert isn’t, Chris Finch tells media ahead of tonight’s game – 21:05
Chris Finch says in LA that Karl-Anthony Towns will make his season debut tonight. Rudy Gobert will not play – 21:05
Timberwolves will face Karl-Anthony Towns tonight against Clippers. Rudy Gobert will sit outside. – 21:04
Lu Dort
19 points
4-8 of 3
13 minutes
Dort should get a lot more open catch and shoot 3s this season by playing alongside SGA, Giddey, Mann and JDub. – 8:00 pm
No SGA, Giddey, Mann, JRE, Bazley, Kenrich or Muscala for OKC tonight.
Good news: Thunder fans should take a closer look at lottery rookies Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng, Lu Dort’s first appearance in 2022 and of course Poku 3.0. – 17:51
Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and JRE are sitting out tonight’s game – 17:32
Mark Daigneault said Kenrich, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Muscala are OUT. Also DNP CD tonight: Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. – 17:32
Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Lu Dort will play tonight, confirms Mark Daigneault.
Giddey, Bazley, JRE and Tre Mann will rest tonight. – 17:32