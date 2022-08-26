Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince is arrested on a fugitive warrant in Miami ‘on Texas drug charges’

<!–

Minnesota Timberwolves attacker Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday in Miami on a drug-related fugitive warrant from Texas, according to multiple reports.

Prince, a 28-year-old native Texan, was placed in the Miami-Dade County jail before 6 p.m. Thursday. He is no longer on the prison list and his agents did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The charge came from a traffic stop in Tarrant County, Texas, where police reportedly found traces of drugs, according to the Miami Herald. Furthermore, Miami-based sports radio host Andy Slater reports that the order “comes from Texas regarding ‘dangerous drugs'”.

Police spokesmen for Tarrant County, Texas did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for more information.

Born in San Antonio, Prince attended Baylor from 2012 to 2016, earning Big 12 across all conferences.

The 6-foot-6 forward was drafted 12th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2016 NBA Draft, but his rights were later traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal involving bigger names such as George Hill and Jeff Teague .

Prince has eventually secured a spot in the NBA and has a strong defender and a reliable – if unspectacular – shooter, having hit a respectable 37 percent of his 3-point attempts in the NBA.

He has also been traded several times, from the Brooklyn Nets to the Cleveland Cavaliers and finally the Timberwolves in August 2021.

He has since signed a $16 million two-year contract to remain in Minnesota. Prince has more than $36 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.com.