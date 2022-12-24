Tim Tszyu’s first world title fight is ruined when champion Jermell Charlo breaks bones in his hand

Tim Tszyu’s blockbuster world title fight with Jermell Charlo has been postponed after his American opponent broke his left hand in training.

Tszyu was scheduled to fight for undisputed super welterweight honors on January 28 in Las Vegas.

But Charlo broke his left hand in two places — between the pinky and ring fingers and at the base of the thumb — after receiving a blow while sparring at his Houston gym on Tuesday.

After a visit to two doctors and a hand specialist, the champion’s hand has been placed in a cast, where it remains. After it is removed, he will begin rehabilitation before resuming training.

“I was sparring, and I threw this nice punch and as soon as it landed I knew something was wrong. I immediately felt my hand throb,’ said Charlo.

Tszyu has put his heart and soul into the fight and trained hard in Thailand and the US (pictured after a session in Los Angeles) in preparation for his biggest test on January 28.

Charlo’s hand injury (pictured left, which knocked out Brian Castano in May) will keep him in a cast for two months – meaning Tszyu’s hard work will go unrewarded for some time to come

“I had two X-rays and an MRI to see what was going on. It turned out that it was broken in two places. I hate this feeling.

My hand is in plaster for two months. I’m just as disappointed as the fans, if not more, because this was my first chance to defend the undisputed title.’

The nonsense-talking Charlo even claimed with one hand that he would still have beaten Tszyu.

“But the doctors and the boxing commission won’t allow that,” said the American.

“It is even more dangerous when a lion faces adversity and has to come back to defend the pride.

“I’ve been training since July and I’m hitting harder than ever, and these are the things that happen when you push yourself to the limit.

The Aussie (pictured beating Jeff Horn) remains in the US as his team tries to find him another opponent for a fight in February

“After my hand is healed, I will come back stronger than ever to defend my legacy.”

When the fight is rescheduled, Tszyu will aim to become the first four-cushioned Australian boxer in the 18-year era to become an undisputed world champion.

The 28-year-old is trying to emulate his father Kostya by becoming a world boxing champion.

He has been stationed in Los Angeles since late November to prepare for the fight.

He will remain in the US and Team Tszyu now hopes to find the challenger another fight in February.

“Very disappointed,” Tszyu said. “It felt like the stars aligned for undisputed… but we move on.

“(I’m) ready to move onto the next mandatory challenger. I’ll be back for Charlo as soon as he’s done and healed.’