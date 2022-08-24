Tim Robards takes his daughter Elle, one, paddle-boarding in Noosa

<!–

Tim Robards is on the cusp of 40.

But the hunky Bachelors star proved he ages like fine wine when he stripped naked for a paddleboard adventure in Noosa, Queensland on Tuesday.

The doting dad showed off his toned chest as he enjoyed an active day in the sun with his one-year-old daughter Elle.

The former Neighbors star went through his day on the water shirtless in just a pair of cozy boardshorts.

He was all smiles as his little girl sat on the paddle board in front of him, while his wife Anna Heinrich rode a separate board in the background.

“Daddy-daughter adventures… Mommy just stopped by,” Tim wrote on Instagram.

It’s a welcome change for the Robards after Elle was rushed to the hospital last month after injuring her wrist.

At the time, Tim shared a series of photos on Instagram of his daughter being cared for by emergency room doctors.

“One of the hardest aspects of parenting is watching your child suffer,” he wrote.

“Poor thing hurt her wrist at one point and although she’s pretty tough the pain got too much so Daddy donned the lead skirt to protect his next potential child and we did a little x-ray that looked all right.” he added. .

‘[We’re] hoping it’s just a sprain. Had to get those toddler first aid skills out and give some support.

“She’s such a trooper, she sometimes cries in pain with movement, but then she’s quick to put me at ease and tell me she’s happy.”

Tim concluded, “Hats off to those parents dealing with bigger things than a possible sprained wrist.”

Anna, 35, and Tim fell in love with The Bachelor Australia in 2013 and got married in Italy in 2018. They welcomed Elle in November 2020.

Anna told Stellar magazine recently she hoped to become pregnant with the couple’s second child later this year.