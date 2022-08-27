Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich buy $6million Dover Heights home

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bachelor Tim Robards and his lawyer wife Anna Heinrich have purchased a recently renovated luxury home in Sydney’s Dover Heights.

The beautiful property was listed with a $6 million price guide, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Tim, 39, and Anna, 35, are said to have paid an amount close to the price guide.

Bachelorette Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich (pictured) have bought a recently renovated $6 million luxury home in Sydney’s Dover Heights

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence comes complete with a lockable garage and a beautiful outdoor space to exercise

The five bedroom, three bathroom residence comes complete with a lockable garage.

It has a spacious living and dining room opening onto a private outdoor area complete with a built-in BBQ, wooden deck and beautiful in-ground swimming pool.

The house also has a state-of-the-art kitchen and Coco Republic lighting fixtures.

It is close to village shops, popular schools and just a stone’s throw from the coastline.

It has a spacious living and dining room opening onto a private outdoor area

It comes complete with a built-in BBQ, a wooden deck and a beautiful in-ground swimming pool

It comes after the couple were forced to cut the price of their Rose Bay apartment in Sydney after failing to find a buyer for the property.

The couple had put the house on the market in December, with an asking price of $3.45 million.

But after failing to find a buyer for the property, Tim and Anna lowered the price to $2.6 million ahead of the September 15 auction. realestate.com.au reported.

It comes after the couple were forced to cut the price of their Rose Bay apartment in Sydney after failing to find a buyer for the property. In the picture with their daughter Elle

The boutique apartment is located in a block of six, just steps from the Rose Bay Wharf and eateries

The boutique apartment is located in a block of six, just steps from the Rose Bay Wharf and dining options.

The three bedroom property has spectacular views of the harbor and features an open-plan kitchen and dining area, which opens onto a balcony.

The marble kitchen is equipped with luxury appliances including a Smeg gas hob and an integrated fridge/freezer combination.

The three bedroom property has spectacular harbor views and features an open plan kitchen and dining area, which open out onto a balcony

The property also has wooden floors in the living areas and high quality carpet in the three bedrooms.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia in December, Tim admitted that the sale of the Rose Bay apartment was bittersweet.

“We’re not in a rush to sell, but we’ll see if the market wants it for what we want to sell. We love the area so it will be difficult to move,” he said.