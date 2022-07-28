Tim Paine sexting saga: Renee Ferguson ordered to stand trial for stealing charges: Cricket Tasmania

Renee Ferguson, 48, (pictured) appeared in Hobart . Magistrates Court on Thursday

The woman at the center of the Tim Paine sexting saga has been ordered to face charges of stealing charges from her former employer, Cricket Tasmania.

Renee Ferguson, 48, led to Paine’s resignation as Australia’s cricket captain in November after he came forward with allegations that he had sent her explicit messages while she was working as a receptionist for the sports organization in November 2017.

Ferguson left her job in December 2017 after she was accused of stealing $5,600 in cash and memberships.

Ferguson appeared in Hobart’s Magistrates Court on Thursday via a video link and said she had said goodbye to her lawyers and plans to plead innocent.

“I maintain a plea of ​​not guilty and am seeking new legal representation,” she said. the Australian reports.

Magistrate Michael Daly said she could have taken those actions ahead of the trial.

“Looks like there has been a regrettable waste of time,” he said.

Magistrate Daly advised Ferguson that she would need a new legal team before the case goes to court next Friday.

Ferguson, (pictured) a former receptionist at Cricket Tasmania, claimed that Paine had sent her sexually explicit messages, including a picture of his penis in November 2017

Paine resigned last November when lewd texts he allegedly sent to Ferguson went viral after she published them online.

Ferguson is also embroiled in another lawsuit as she takes Cricket Tasmania to court over her sexual harassment charges involving Paine and three other employees.

Paine and the others deny any harassment and say all interactions were consensual. The court has heard that there are no written records of complaints from Ferguson.

Ferguson is demanding approximately $900,000 in her action against Cricket Tasmania.

If the case goes to trial, Paine would likely be called to testify about allegedly explicit text messages between the couple.

Paine, who has not denied sending Ferguson a photo of his genitals, has claimed via Cricket Tasmania that Ferguson also sent him “very” explicit messages and that their exchanges were by mutual consent.

Tim Paine (pictured with wife Bonnie) is said to have sent the unsolicited photo of his genitals to Ferguson the morning before he played for Australia – but not captain – in an Ashes Test match in Brisbane in November 2017

Ferguson originally launched action in the Human Rights Commission during her time at Cricket Tasmania, but that ended in early November 2018.

She filed a complaint with the Federal Court in late November 2021, almost three years later.

The sports organization previously claimed that Ferguson had not handled the full text exchange between her and Paine.

In documents filed with the court, Paine reportedly describes Ferguson’s version of their virtual correspondence as “incomplete and inaccurate.”

Paine claimed that he and the former employee exchanged about 20 to 30 messages.

In one, Paine reportedly wrote, “Would you like a taste of my d**?” F**k me, I’m seriously h***.’

“The petitioner’s text messages to Mr Paine escalated to the point of containing highly sexualized and explicit sexual content,” Cricket Tasmania explained.

Paine resigned as captain of the Australian cricket team in November 2021 and apologized publicly after the explicit lyrics went viral (pictured)

Paine was acquitted of all wrongdoing in 2018 after Cricket Australia concluded that he was not guilty of consensual conduct.

The father of two sent the ‘unsolicited’ photo of his genitals one morning before playing for Australia – but not captain – in an Ashes Test match in Brisbane in November 2017, the court has heard.

Court documents alleged that Ferguson tried to divert the text conversation away from a sexual nature.

When Paine sent her the explicit photo, Ferguson claimed she was “surprised” and offended.

After the lyrics were leaked, Paine offered an emotional public apology when he announced his resignation.

His wife Bonnie was aware of the sexting scandal, but is assisting her husband. The couple have a daughter, Milla, and son Charlie.