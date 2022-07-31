Tim Paine and wife Bonnie look worse for wear as they emerge holding hands in Byron Bay

They celebrated the wedding of Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins and his partner Becky Boston in Byron Bay on Friday.

And embattled ex-cricket captain Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie looked a little worse for wear when they showed up for breakfast Saturday morning after what was probably a big party night.

The couple, embroiled in a sexting scandal last year, formed a united front as they walked hand in hand to a local coffee shop.

Former cricket captain Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie looked worse when they came to breakfast in Byron Bay the morning after Pat Cummins’ wedding to Becky Boston.

Once at the diner, the couple sat on the porch and ordered breakfast and coffee.

Becky paid tribute to her slim frame with a baggy gray hoodie worth $350, and a pair of black cropped shorts.

She pulled her hair back, the blonde shielded her eyes from the glare under sunglasses and completed her look with white sneakers.

Her former cricket captain husband, meanwhile, wore a gray shirt layered under a black jersey and matching shorts.

He completed his low-key look with white sneakers.

Tim and Bonnie were one of many high-profile guests to attend Pat and Becky’s lavish wedding on Friday.

The glamorous couple said ‘I do’ on Friday at the luxurious Chateau Du Soleil in the hinterland of Byron Bay.

Comedian Andy Lee and his girlfriend Bec Harding were among those in attendance.

Also at the event was Australian cricketer Travis Head who accompanied his pregnant fiancée Jessica Davies.

Fellow cricketers Mitchell Starc, Andrew McDonald, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and his wife Emma McCarth and Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie were also in attendance.

Paine was replaced by Cummins as Australian cricket captain after he retired in November 2021.

He resigned on Nov. 19 following a sexting scandal in which Paine sent a lewd photo and explicit messages to a female employee.

He was investigated by Cricket Australia in 2018 after the woman complained, but was acquitted of wrongdoing and the case was kept secret.

Paine sent a photo of his penis to the female colleague, along with a stream of lewd text messages, many of which are too raunchy to publish.

‘Do you want to taste my dick?? F**k me, I’m seriously tough,” read one of the messages sent to the Cricket Tasmania employee.

Paine, who had led the team since the Sandpapergate scandal in 2018, held a press conference at which he tearfully apologized and announced that he would be stepping down.

“It’s an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family and cricket,” he told reporters.

Bonnie stood by her husband after being privately informed of the sexting investigation in 2018, insisting that they passed it.

Bonnie said the scandal had been “good for their marriage” in the long run, even though she was “completely shocked” by his betrayal.

She also admitted she felt sorry for him after he was forced to resign as Australia’s test cricket captain.

In a November interview, Bonnie said she had already “had her time” of “getting mad, venting and getting mad,” but in 2018 decided to put the incident behind her — and that by doing so, their marriage was stronger than ever. ever .

“I have a little sympathy for Tim right now. A lot actually. He and I went through all this privately in 2018. It was horrible then and now it’s very difficult,” she said..