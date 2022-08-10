Tim Michels, with Trump’s support, is the Wisconsin Republicans’ choice as governor.

A Wisconsin native who inherited an infrastructure company from his father, Michels lost races for the State Senate in 1998 and the U.S. Senate in 2004 before moving his family to Greenwich, Conn. He returned to the state this year because he was considering running for governor.

In the final weeks of the race, Mr. Michels, who largely self-funded his campaign, grappled with questions about his loyalty to Mr Trump.

During a televised debate in July, he said he would not make decertifying the 2020 election results a priority in his administration — a position that contradicts Mr Trump’s reiterated desire for President Biden’s victory in the state to be reversed. created. Mr. Michels soon began to say he would consider any legislation the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature sends to his desk.

Then last week, during another debate, Mr. Michels said he would not support Mr Trump in a 2024 presidential campaign. Less than 24 hours later, he returned and told a crowd in Kaukauna that he would support the former president on the day Trump announced his candidacy.